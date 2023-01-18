BreakingNews
El Rancho Grande holds grand opening today in Englewood
By Natalie Jones
El Rancho Grande Mexican Grill & Cantina is holding a grand opening today for its newest restaurant location in Englewood, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The restaurant is located at 7712 Hoke Road where LaRosa’s was previously located. LaRosa’s closed in November 2020.

According to the post, customers can get 25 percent off their total bill today and Thursday.

Garibaldi Rodriguez, El Rancho Grande president of operations, previously told this news outlet the company wanted to open a restaurant in the Englewood space for a while. The closest location in the local chain is in Huber Heights.

“Englewood is going to be growing really fast for the next couple of years and there’s going to be a lot of development in that area,” said Rodriguez. “We want to take advantage now that there is an opportunity for us to open one of our locations there.”

This will be the local Mexican restaurant chain’s eighth site in the Dayton area. There are 18 in the Dayton and Cincinnati areas combined.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

