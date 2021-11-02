ELECTION DAY 2021: 5 things to know as polls open

And many communities will vote on tax levies that affect both the level of services provided in the community, as well as the property tax or income tax bill that residents pay.

2. When, where, how

Polls are open on Election Day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday is projected to be dry, with temperatures rising from morning 30s to afternoon 40s.

To find your voting location and see your sample ballot, go to the Ohio Secretary of State’s “View Your Sample Ballot” web page, click on your county and type in your name.

Voters going to the polls must give their name and address and provide proof of identity. That can be an unexpired driver’s license, military ID or other government ID, or a recent utility bill, bank statement or paycheck showing the voter’s name and address.

3. High-profile races

Dayton voters will choose a new mayor to replace Nan Whaley, who is running for governor. The choices are city commissioner Jeff Mims, who said he wants to build on recent progress like the Arcade, expanded preschool access and job development around the airport; or retired fire district chief Rennes Bowers, who said the city is worse than it was in 2000. He wants to hire more police, saying the city is unsafe.

It’s an odd year for area school board races. Dayton, West Carrollton and Jefferson Twp. had so few candidates that at least one write-in candidate is guaranteed to be elected. But Springboro has eight candidates fighting for three school board seats, Bellbrook has eight candidates for four seats, and Centerville’s race has been so tense that police have been monitoring board meetings.

4. Tax levies

Voters will decide more than 50 different tax levies at the ballot. A few of them are countywide, but most are specific to a single city, township or school district.

All Greene County voters will cast votes on whether to raise the sales tax to fund construction of a new jail. All Montgomery County voters will weigh in on whether to continue a tax for human services funding.

Among individual communities, Riverside is seeking an income tax increase to pay for police, fire and EMS services, and Yellow Springs is seeking a combination tax to pay for new school buildings.

5. Voter turnout

Turnout for odd-year elections is usually fairly low. In November 2019, turnout was 20.8% in Montgomery County, 22.9% in Greene County, 23.2% in Miami County, and 25.5% in Warren County.

Some individual communities with tax levies or prominent races on the ballot saw as much as 40% turnout.

Montgomery County election officials said as of Monday morning, 9,083 county residents had voted — either in-person, or by sending in their mail absentee ballot — out of 370,000 registered voters.

** If you see problems at the polls Tuesday, tell the Dayton Daily News at 937-610-7502 or ddnnews@coxinc.com.

