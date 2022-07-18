BreakingNews
El Meson to celebrate 44th anniversary with dishes from each generation
dayton logo
X

Elevation Worship Summer Tour coming to Nutter Center next month

Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music accept the award for best contemporary christian music album for "Old Church Basement" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Elevation Worship will appear Aug. 12 at the Nutter Center. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Combined ShapeCaption
Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music accept the award for best contemporary christian music album for "Old Church Basement" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Elevation Worship will appear Aug. 12 at the Nutter Center. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

What to Know
By , Staff Writer
2 hours ago

The Elevation Worship Summer Tour, featuring Grammy winners Elevation Worship and Grammy-nominated husband and wife Cody Carnes and Kari Jobe, will perform at Wright State University’s Nutter Center on Friday, August 12 at 7 p.m.

Carnes has had a variety of hit songs in the Christian music industry. “Nothing Else, “Run to the Father” and “Christ Be Magnified” are all a part of his Grammy-nominated album titled “Run to the Father” released in March 2020 (Capitol CMG). Jobe has won multiple Dove Awards, received the Recording Industry Association of America certification (RIAA) gold certified single and has been recognized by The New York Times. Although both are originally from Texas, they reside in Nashville. Together they created the global hit “The Blessing (Live).”

ExploreDayton Public School music students need instruments

Elevation Worship is the worship ministry of Elevation Church and is a multisite with roots in Charlotte, North Carolina led by Pastor Steven Furtick.

Grammy-winning Elevation Worship has produced 12 albums including “Into Gardens,” No. 1 on American Christian radio, (RIAA) Gold Certified song “The Blessing”, RIAA Platinum Certified and American Christian radio Top 5 song “O Come to the Altar” and the RIAA Gold Certified song “Do It Again.” Elevation Worship currently has 10 songs in the Christian Copyright Licensing International (CCLI) Top 100 list.

Combined ShapeCaption
Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music, winners of the award for best contemporary christian music album for "Old Church Basement," pose in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Elevation Worship will appear Aug. 12 at the Nutter Center. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: John Locher

Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music, winners of the award for best contemporary christian music album for "Old Church Basement," pose in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Elevation Worship will appear Aug. 12 at the Nutter Center. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: John Locher

Combined ShapeCaption
Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music, winners of the award for best contemporary christian music album for "Old Church Basement," pose in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Elevation Worship will appear Aug. 12 at the Nutter Center. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: John Locher

Credit: John Locher

The tour is presented by Premier Productions. Originally founded in 1996, Premier Productions has been a top 20 global promoter and has held more than 2,000 concerts and events within five years.

“We are ecstatic to partner with Elevation Worship, Kari Jobe and Cody Carnes for these nights of worship,” said Jonathan Roberts, VP of Global Touring for Premier Productions, in a release. “To have all three on the road together is a joy, and we’re excited to see the lasting impact these nights will have at each stop.”

ExploreWright State hosts national dance and choreography festival beginning Sunday

Tickets are available now and can be purchased online through Ticketmaster. The Nutter Center is located at 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton.

In Other News
1
El Meson to celebrate 44th anniversary with dishes from each generation
2
Graeter’s Ice Cream scooping fourth bonus flavor of the summer
3
Boney James, performing Thursday at the Rose, thrives online, and off
4
Celebrate National Ice Cream Day Sunday with $1.52 cones at Graeters
5
Learn how to live healthier at family-friendly Small Farm and Food Fest

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top