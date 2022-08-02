BreakingNews
Englewood cafe offering lemonade flights for non-coffee drinkers

Cafe 19, located at 19 W. National Road in Englewood, is offering lemonade flights for non-coffee drinkers.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Cafe 19, located at 19 W. National Road in Englewood, is offering lemonade flights for non-coffee drinkers.

By Natalie Jones
30 minutes ago

Cafe 19 in Englewood is taking coffee flights to the next level by offering a special flight for non-coffee drinkers 🍋.

“We started our lemonade flights as an option for non-coffee drinkers,” said Cafe 19 co-owner Dillon Allen. “We have had several people who have come through with groups to try our flights, but they don’t like coffee. So, this was our solution for those who still want to be involved.”

The lemonade flights feature four, 6-ounce glasses with flavors such as strawberry, blue raspberry, tropical and watermelon. Allen said customers can make substitutions by adding blueberry or lavender.

For those coffee lovers, Cafe 19 has four different preset coffee flight selections ☕:

House Flight: Caramel Macchiato, Cold Brew, Mocha and White Mocha

Girl Scout Cookie: Thin Mint, Samoa, Tagalong and Adventureful

Candy Bar: White Chocolate Reese’s Cup, Milky Way, Carmello and Heath Bar

Bakery Flight: Cinnamon Roll, Raspberry Cheesecake, Peanut Butter Cake and Cookie Dough

Allen said customers are more than welcome to mix and match or substitute flavors for their four different, 4-ounce coffees. The coffee shop also offers a Barista Roulette where the barista will choose the flavor for the customer.

Cafe 19 first offered coffee flights last October during an event called “Frights and Flights.”

“They were really popular the first couple of days and then they completely fell off,” Allen previously said.

However, he explained coffee flights have become popular once again in recent months with 10 to 12 being sold daily.

Cafe 19, located at 19 W. National Road in Englewood, is open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit Cafe 19′s Facebook page.

