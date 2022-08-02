Englewood cafe offering lemonade flights for non-coffee drinkers

Girl Scout Cookie: Thin Mint, Samoa, Tagalong and Adventureful

Candy Bar: White Chocolate Reese’s Cup, Milky Way, Carmello and Heath Bar

Bakery Flight: Cinnamon Roll, Raspberry Cheesecake, Peanut Butter Cake and Cookie Dough

Allen said customers are more than welcome to mix and match or substitute flavors for their four different, 4-ounce coffees. The coffee shop also offers a Barista Roulette where the barista will choose the flavor for the customer.

Cafe 19 first offered coffee flights last October during an event called “Frights and Flights.”

“They were really popular the first couple of days and then they completely fell off,” Allen previously said.

However, he explained coffee flights have become popular once again in recent months with 10 to 12 being sold daily.

Cafe 19, located at 19 W. National Road in Englewood, is open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit Cafe 19′s Facebook page.