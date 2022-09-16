Enjoy the last weekend of summer at multiple festivals across Dayton area

WHERE: RiverScape MetroPark, 111 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

DETAILS: The Puerto Rican, American and Caribbean Organization (PACO) and Five Rivers MetroParks is presenting a festival celebrating the Hispanic culture from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Guests can expect food vendors, live music, dance lessons and a parade kicking off at noon.

For more information, visit www.pacodayton.org or the event’s Facebook page.

Beer Fest is returning to The Greene from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

◾Beer Fest & Air Force Marathon After Party

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17

WHERE: The Greene, 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek

DETAILS: Beer Fest is returning to The Greene from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the event. Tickets include 12 beer samples and a four-ounce souvenir mug. There will also be live music and food trucks.

For more information, visit www.dineoutdayton.com or the event’s Facebook page.

◾Beer! A Celebration of Dayton Brewing

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17

WHERE: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth Street, Dayton

DETAILS: Beer! A Celebration of Dayton Brewing is returning to The Yellow Cab Tavern from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with 18 local craft breweries participating. Breweries that will be at the event include Crooked Handle, Eudora, Little Fish, Yellow Springs Brewing, Southern Ohio Brewing and several others.

With advance registration for $20, guests will be able sample eight, six-ounce pours of signature beers from area breweries until 9 p.m. Advance registration is available at www.yellowcabtavern.com. If you do not sign up in advance, each six-ounce pour is $3. There will also be live music and food trucks at the event.

◾Taste of the Oregon

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17

WHERE: The Oregon District in downtown Dayton

DETAILS: Sample your way through the Oregon District in downtown Dayton on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. with the return of the Taste of the Oregon.

Taste of the Oregon will feature 12 establishments offering taste-size portions of some of their signature dishes. Featured businesses include Oregon Express, Blind Bob’s, Salar Restaurant & Lounge, Roost Modern Italian and everything in between. Tickets for food and beverages will be sold for $1 per ticket. The taste-size portions will cost between four and eight tickets each.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Sample your way through the Oregon District in downtown Dayton on Saturday, Sept. 17 from noon to 6 p.m. with the return of the Taste of the Oregon.

◾EcoFest

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17

WHERE: Lincoln Park Civic Commons, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

DETAILS: EcoFest, a new family-friendly educational event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, will focus on gardening, conservation, green energy, recycling and more. A children’s area, beekeepers, a honey station and tree huggers area will also be featured. This event is free.

For more information, visit www.fraze.com

More than 70 musical acts in an eclectic array of styles, from folk, rock and jazz to classical, hip-hop and Celtic, are on the schedule for the fourth Yellow Springs Porchfest at participating homes and businesses on Saturday, Sept. 17.

◾Yellow Springs Porchfest

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17

WHERE: The porches of participating homes and businesses in Yellow Springs

DETAILS: Music begins at noon Saturday with free performances from more than 70 acts. Genres include folk, rock, jazz, classical, hip-hop and Celtic. Lineup includes Mojo Power, Fugitive Strings, Africanacosa, Novena, Cincinnati Brass, the Condrinkers, Rico Blue and the Jackie Treehorn Five.

For more information, visit ysporchfest.com.

◾Preble County Pork Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18

WHERE: 722 S. Franklin Street, Eaton

DETAILS: The Preble County Pork Festival is returning to the fairgrounds to showcase the county’s rich history in pork production and education. The festival features an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast for $8, a smorgasbord for $25 (adults) and several other pork vendors featuring grilled pork chops, pulled pork nachos and more.

There will be a kickoff concert and hot air balloon launch on Friday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event begins at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10.

For more information, visit www.porkfestival.org or visit the festival’s Facebook page (@porkfestival).

◾Wool Gathering

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18

WHERE: 6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

DETAILS: Young’s Jersey Dairy is featuring a festival of fibers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Guests will see wool-bearing animals, shearing demonstrations, wool spinning, weaving and much more. There are over 100 vendors from several surrounding states participating in this year’s wool gathering.

For more information, visit www.youngsdairy.com/wool-gathering/ or Young’s Jersey Dairy’s Facebook page (@YoungsDairy).

◾Aullwood Fall Fest

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18

WHERE: 9101 Frederick Pike, Dayton

DETAILS: Aullwood’s annual Fall Fest returns to Aullwood Audubon Farm from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Guests can enjoy farm animals, wagon rides, live music and several artisan and craft vendors. Favorite foods such as Dutch oven apple pies, fresh-pressed cider, Ullery’s ice cream, grilled cheese sandwiches and chili will also be available.

For more information, visit www.aullwood.audubon.org or the event’s Facebook page.

The 2022 Champion City Wiener Dog Race at National Road Commons will be a part of MustardFEST, Sept. 17 and 18 in Springfield.

◾MustardFEST

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18

WHERE: Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St. and National Road Commons Park, Springfield

DETAILS: Family-friendly fun, food and more is in store at the fourth MustardFEST. In addition to the Champion City Wiener Dog Race at National Road Commons Park, enjoy Oktoberfest music, craft beers and a cook-off at this free festival taking place beginning at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/MotherStewarts/.

◾Fall Farm Pumpkin Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 30

WHERE: 6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

DETAILS: Young’s Jersey Dairy has reimagined their annual Fall Farm Pumpkin Festival to a continuous event instead of just one weekend. Guests can pick their own pumpkins, visit a corn maze, enjoy a wagon ride and much more. Young’s will have many fall favorites including cinnamon sugar pumpkin donut holes, pumpkin bread, pumpkin pies and, of course, pumpkin and cinnamon ice cream.

For more information, visit www.youngsdairy.com/fall-farm-festival or Young’s Jersey Dairy’s Facebook page (@YoungsDairy).

◾Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Sept.17 and Saturday, Sept. 24

WHERE: 2624 N. US Highway 68, Urbana

DETAILS: The 20th annual Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival is celebrating the state’s freshwater shrimp harvest with mouth-watering seafood selections, a live music stage, games and family-friendly activities.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under.

For more information, visit www.fwfarms.com/festival or the festival’s Facebook page.

◾Polish Fall Fest

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 18

WHERE: Polish Picnic Grounds, 3690 Needmore Road, Dayton

DETAILS: The Polish Club is hosts this annual fall festival kicking off at 1 p.m. with food, beverages and live music. Randy Krajewski and his polka band from Toledo will perform from 3 to 7 p.m. Coolers are not permitted. The cost is $5 per carload.

The 33rd Annual Ohio Renaissance Festival runs Saturdays, Sundays, and Labor Day Monday for nine weekends — Sept. 3 through Oct. 30 at Renaissance Park near Harveysburg in Warren County.

◾Ohio Renaissance Festival

WHEN: Through Oct. 30 on weekends

WHERE: 10542 E. State Route 73, Waynesville

DETAILS: Step back in time by heading to the Ohio Renaissance Festival’s re-created 16th century English village from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be live entertainment, arts and craft vendors and a variety of food and beverages. Must see entertainment includes full-armored Jousting Tournaments, The Swordsmen and The Kamikaze Fireflies. Don’t forget to grab a giant turkey leg or a bread bowl stew.

Tickets are $28 for adults 13 and older, $10 for children 5 to 12 and children under 5 are free.

For more information, visit www.renfestival.com or the festival’s Facebook Page (@OhioRenFest).