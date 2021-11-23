dayton logo
Expanded holiday light show returns downtown this week

Take a look behind-the-scenes at the filming of Downtown Dayton’s Virtual Grande Illumination on Courthouse Square, part of the 48th annual Dayton Holiday Festival. Mandates on large gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic shifted the Downtown Dayton Partnership, organizer of the event into creating a virtual broadcast aired by WHIO-TV Channel 7 on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 7 PM. The lighting of Dayton’s holiday tree was actually filmed on Monday, November 23, 2020. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Take a look behind-the-scenes at the filming of Downtown Dayton’s Virtual Grande Illumination on Courthouse Square, part of the 48th annual Dayton Holiday Festival. Mandates on large gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic shifted the Downtown Dayton Partnership, organizer of the event into creating a virtual broadcast aired by WHIO-TV Channel 7 on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 7 PM. The lighting of Dayton’s holiday tree was actually filmed on Monday, November 23, 2020. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Downtown Jingle Lights, an interactive holiday light show, returns for the holiday season this week following a successful debut last year.

Downtown Jingle Lights will kick off Friday, Nov. 26 following the Grande Illumination and continue each evening through Saturday, Jan. 1.

ExploreGet ready for this week’s kick-off to the holiday season in downtown Dayton

To catch this fun activity, tune your radio to 97.1 FM and drive along the route to see the show choreographed to beloved holiday tunes. This year’s route will feature the show along Main Street between Monument and Fifth, Third Street between St. Clair and Wilkinson, and Monument Avenue from Patterson to Main.

Guests can enjoy different Jingle Lights music on the following days of the week:

Holiday Pop Favorites: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesday, Fridays and Saturdays

Holiday Classics: Thursdays

Kids Favorites: Sundays

“These interactive holiday lights were a hit in 2020, when we debuted them as a festive holiday addition along Main Street,” said Downtown Dayton Partnership president Sandy Gudorf, in a release. “We’re excited to be able to expand their footprint this year, with even more Jingle Lights along Third Street and Monument Avenue. We encourage everyone to come downtown to enjoy this free holiday activity, and then stay to support our great collection of small businesses with your holiday shopping and celebrating this season.”

Downtown Jingle Lights are presented by the Downtown Dayton Partnership and sponsored by iHeartRADIO, with support from Five Rivers Metroparks.

For more information, including a map of the route, visit DowntownDayton.org/jinglelights.

About the Author

ajc.com

Russell Florence

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

