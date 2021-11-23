Expanded holiday light show returns downtown this week

Downtown Jingle Lights, an interactive holiday light show, returns for the holiday season this week following a successful debut last year.
Downtown Jingle Lights will kick off Friday, Nov. 26 following the Grande Illumination and continue each evening through Saturday, Jan. 1.
To catch this fun activity, tune your radio to 97.1 FM and drive along the route to see the show choreographed to beloved holiday tunes. This year’s route will feature the show along Main Street between Monument and Fifth, Third Street between St. Clair and Wilkinson, and Monument Avenue from Patterson to Main.
Guests can enjoy different Jingle Lights music on the following days of the week:
Holiday Pop Favorites: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesday, Fridays and Saturdays
Holiday Classics: Thursdays
Kids Favorites: Sundays
“These interactive holiday lights were a hit in 2020, when we debuted them as a festive holiday addition along Main Street,” said Downtown Dayton Partnership president Sandy Gudorf, in a release. “We’re excited to be able to expand their footprint this year, with even more Jingle Lights along Third Street and Monument Avenue. We encourage everyone to come downtown to enjoy this free holiday activity, and then stay to support our great collection of small businesses with your holiday shopping and celebrating this season.”
Downtown Jingle Lights are presented by the Downtown Dayton Partnership and sponsored by iHeartRADIO, with support from Five Rivers Metroparks.
For more information, including a map of the route, visit DowntownDayton.org/jinglelights.
About the Author