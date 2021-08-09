Fair rides, flea market and food: St. Brigid Parish Festival returns this weekend

After a two-year hiatus, the St. Brigid Parish Festival is back and better than ever.
The St. Brigid Parish Festival will be held Friday, Aug. 13, Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug. 15 at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Xenia. As in years past, the festival will feature fair rides, adult and child games, a massive flea market, shopping and craft vendors, beer, an international foods tent, an annual 5k, a grand raffle and more.
Those who want to be the first to shop through St. Brigid Parish’s massive flea market, chock full of home goods, electronics and other accessories, can do so by paying $5 during a flea market preview event on Thursday, Aug. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the St. Brigid Parish Activity Center.
In addition, the annual St. Brigid 5k Run/Walk will be held Saturday, Aug. 14 at 8 a.m. The race will begin and start at St. Brigid Catholic Church. Those who wish to participate in the 5k can pre-register on runsignup.com. Pre-registration is $15 per adult and $10 for children 14 years old and younger. Those registering at the event will pay $20. Cash prizes and awards will be given to the top three males and females overall and awards will be given to all participants 9 years of age and younger. Participants will also have the chance to win door prizes. More information about the 5k can be found by visiting the St. Brigid Festival 5K Run/Walk Facebook page.
New this year, the St. Brigid Parish Festival will be serving breakfast beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15.
Ride wristbands will be available for $15 on Saturday afternoon and all day on Sunday.
HOW TO GO
What: St. Brigid Parish Festival
Where: St. Brigid Catholic Church, 312 Fairground Rd., Xenia
When: Friday, Aug. 13 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14 from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free, with the cost of fare