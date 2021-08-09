Fair rides, flea market and food: St. Brigid Parish Festival returns this weekend

In addition, the annual St. Brigid 5k Run/Walk will be held Saturday, Aug. 14 at 8 a.m. The race will begin and start at St. Brigid Catholic Church. Those who wish to participate in the 5k can pre-register on runsignup.com. Pre-registration is $15 per adult and $10 for children 14 years old and younger. Those registering at the event will pay $20. Cash prizes and awards will be given to the top three males and females overall and awards will be given to all participants 9 years of age and younger. Participants will also have the chance to win door prizes. More information about the 5k can be found by visiting the St. Brigid Festival 5K Run/Walk Facebook page.

Explore Sleep like a log at Five Rivers MetroParks camps

New this year, the St. Brigid Parish Festival will be serving breakfast beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15.