Fairborn boutique moving to The Mall at Fairfield Commons

According to the post, the move to the mall allows the store to have more hours in particular.

When the store opens on Tuesday, August 2, its hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

“We will have twice the space and twice the stuff,” the post said.

Mirabella Boutique will be located upstairs at The Mall at Fairfield Commons, right outside of Macy’s.

The store’s last day in Fairborn is Saturday, July 30.

For more information, visit the store’s Facebook. To shop online, visit www.mirabella-boutique.com.