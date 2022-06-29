Fairborn boutique moving to The Mall at Fairfield Commons

Mirabella Boutique announced on its Facebook page that the women’s fashion and accessory store is moving to The Mall at Fairfield Commons in August.
“This is a bittersweet moment for us as we have loved doing business in historic downtown Fairborn for the last 7 years,” the post said. “We will miss our neighbors tremendously!”
Mirabella Boutique is located at 14 E. Main Street in Fairborn. Owner Barbi Dewitt opened the shop in 2013 when she was 25 years old.
“My mission was to help women build a wardrobe that inspired them to step out of their comfort zone and conquer whatever was set out before them,” Dewitt said on the store’s website.
According to the post, the move to the mall allows the store to have more hours in particular.
When the store opens on Tuesday, August 2, its hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
“We will have twice the space and twice the stuff,” the post said.
Mirabella Boutique will be located upstairs at The Mall at Fairfield Commons, right outside of Macy’s.
The store’s last day in Fairborn is Saturday, July 30.
For more information, visit the store’s Facebook. To shop online, visit www.mirabella-boutique.com.
