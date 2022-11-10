Fairborn Casey’s store offers BOGO deals during grand opening celebration

The Miami Valley’s newest Casey’s is now open at 800 E. Xenia Drive in Fairborn.
According to a press release, the new location is offering in-store specials like BOGO mega slices, BOGO donuts and cookies and $1 any size coffee or fountain drinks to celebrate the grand opening.
“At Casey’s, our purpose is to make the lives of our guests and communities better each day,” said Darren Rebelez, president and chief executive officer of Casey’s. “We’re excited to welcome our neighbors to our new stores where they can find everything they need to keep their day going, including our delicious handmade pizza, snacks and drinks, and other daily needs.”
The 4,569 square-foot store will be open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The convenience store offers a six-gasoline pump island setup in addition to its made-from-scratch pizza, bakery items, breakfast sandwiches and burritos, full-service free-brewed coffee station and more. The store is encouraging guests to join Casey’s Rewards to earn points on everyday purchases and redeem them for Casey’s Cash or fuel discounts, the press release said.
“We are constantly listening to our guests so we are meeting their needs and giving them a reason to visit Casey’s every day,” said Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer of Casey’s. “In addition to great products, we offer guests a fantastic loyalty program – Casey’s Rewards – where they can earn and choose how they use the points the get when they shop with us.”
A ribbon cutting will be held Thursday, Nov. 17 and a $500 charitable donation has been made to Baker Middle School in Casey’s name.
Casey’s, the third largest convenience store retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States, operates over 2,400 locations. This includes stores in Xenia, Huber Heights, Clayton and New Carlisle. For more information, visit www.caseys.com.
