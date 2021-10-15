Fairborn Halloween Festival offers music, parade and more this weekend

Saturday

Saturday’s festivities start at 11 a.m. and include games, crafts, downtown shopping and food vendors. Performing from noon to 2:30 p.m. will be Richens/Timm Academy of Irish Dance, Quest Dance Center and the Miami Valley Dance Center.

Taking the main stage at 6:30 p.m. is Rock It 88 with 60s & 70s selections. RIND (Rock Is Not Dead) performs at 8 p.m. with original and classic rock favorites.

Anyone participating in the Zombie Walk can register now outside Foy’s Variety Store between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. with Abbie Berry. There is no cost to enter if participants are able to do their own makeup, according to the release. Walkers who require makeup assistance will be charged between $6 and $20, depending on the complexity of the makeup. Makeup assistance will be held at the parking lot behind the Library from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Registration will be open until October 15, when Foy’s Variety Store closes.

Winners of 1st, 2nd and 3rd place for best Zombie will be announced after the Walk in Downtown Main Street. Contact Abigail Berry for more information: 937-797-7311.

Sunday

Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. will be especially ideal for families, as attendees can enjoy the downtown area in the daytime for shopping, visiting food vendors and participating in various craft activities.

Trick-or-treat for the kids is scheduled to take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at designated vendor booths.

For more information, visit the Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page at facebook.com.