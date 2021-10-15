Fairborn Halloween Festival offers music, parade and more this weekend

Over 60 vendors, a parade, beer garden, Foy’s Haunted Museum and much more are planned for the 10th annual Fairborn Halloween Festival starting today.
The Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the city’s annual Halloween extravaganza starting today, Oct. 15, through Sunday, Oct. 17. The main events will take place on Main St. between Pleasant and Wright Ave. A “Witch’s Brew Beer Garden” will take place in the 5/3 Commons area and is open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Friday
Friday’s activities get underway at 4 p.m. and will culminate with the 65th Annual Spooktacular Parade which assembles at the Fairborn YMCA, according to a release from the Chamber of Commerce. Games and crafts will accompany the costume judging contest from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the parade proceeding from the “Y” at 7:30 p.m. down Central Avenue to the festival’s main stage.
Costume prizes will be awarded for eight different age groups, the categories of adult, family and pet, plus overall best couple and overall scariest. Local band Retrobution takes the stage at 8:30 p.m. and rocks the festival until closing at 11 p.m.
Saturday
Saturday’s festivities start at 11 a.m. and include games, crafts, downtown shopping and food vendors. Performing from noon to 2:30 p.m. will be Richens/Timm Academy of Irish Dance, Quest Dance Center and the Miami Valley Dance Center.
Taking the main stage at 6:30 p.m. is Rock It 88 with 60s & 70s selections. RIND (Rock Is Not Dead) performs at 8 p.m. with original and classic rock favorites.
Anyone participating in the Zombie Walk can register now outside Foy’s Variety Store between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. with Abbie Berry. There is no cost to enter if participants are able to do their own makeup, according to the release. Walkers who require makeup assistance will be charged between $6 and $20, depending on the complexity of the makeup. Makeup assistance will be held at the parking lot behind the Library from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Registration will be open until October 15, when Foy’s Variety Store closes.
Winners of 1st, 2nd and 3rd place for best Zombie will be announced after the Walk in Downtown Main Street. Contact Abigail Berry for more information: 937-797-7311.
Sunday
Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. will be especially ideal for families, as attendees can enjoy the downtown area in the daytime for shopping, visiting food vendors and participating in various craft activities.
Trick-or-treat for the kids is scheduled to take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at designated vendor booths.
For more information, visit the Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page at facebook.com.
About the Author