‘Falconer’s Flight’ beer created for Hops in the Hangar festival

The label, featuring an airplane and hot air balloons, was deigned by local tattoo artist Nicki Tate, said Jamie Murphy, coordinator of Hops in the Hangar.

She called the local collaboration “definitely a positive story overall.”

Heupel said he made a small test batch of the beer last month and board members approved. Then on Monday night, New Ales hosted a soft launch of the new beer at a private event in the outdoor beer garden.

The goal, he said, is to scale up production of the beer and make it available in cans and in draft in the local market to increase awareness of Hops in the Hangar.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Downtown Middletown Inc., according to Murphy.

Jeff Payne, executive director of DMI, said Hops in the Hangar is “a great way to showcase one of Middletown’s assets.” He said the airport location makes it “more unique” than other craft beer festivals.

“Everything about it is Middletown and it reflects the character of Middletown,” Payne said.

He said DMI would not be successful without the assistance from its volunteers. He said DMI received more than 300 volunteer hours in May, pushing this year’s total to more than 1,000. Those hours, he said, are valued at more than $28,000.

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Hops in the Hangar

WHEN: 4-9 p.m. Aug. 20. VIP, 4-5 p.m.: General admission, 5-9 p.m.

WHERE: Middletown Regional Airport, 1701 Run Way

HOW MUCH: Pre-sale tickets: $60 VIP, $45 general admission; At the door, if available: $70 VIP, $55 general admission

MORE INFORMATION: https://hopsinthehangar.com