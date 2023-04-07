X

Fan favorite flavor returns to Graeter’s Ice Cream

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
2 hours ago

Graeter’s Ice Cream is announcing the return of what they call a “fan favorite” flavor.

Cheese Crown, first launched in 2016, was inspired by Graeter’s cheese crown Danish, which is the company’s most popular pastry, a press release from Graeter’s stated.

The cheesecake-flavored ice cream has cinnamon sugar pastry pieces and fondant icing flakes. The flavor is available for a limited time, the release said.

Customers can get a scoop of Cheese Crown at their nearest Graeter’s Ice Cream location or order a pint online. For more information, visit www.graeters.com.

