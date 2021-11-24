dayton logo
Fans should plan ahead for Warped Wing’s Whiskey Rebellion Day

Whiskey Rebellion Day is happening Saturday, Dec. 4 starting at 11 a.m. at both the original Warped Wing Brewing Company location in downtown Dayton and its Springboro Taproom. Whiskey Rebellion and all three variants will be on tap upon opening.
What to Know
By Sarah Franks
4 minutes ago

Are you ready for the rebellion?

Whiskey Rebellion Day is happening Saturday, Dec. 4 starting at 11 a.m. at both the original Warped Wing Brewing Company location in downtown Dayton and its Springboro Taproom. Whiskey Rebellion Special Reserve and all three variants will be on tap upon opening.

Warped Wing’s Whiskey Rebellion is a seasonal Russian Imperial Stout steeped in reclaimed bourbon barrels, marked with accents of chocolate and vanilla.

Bottle sales are in-person only, and variant bottles are “Taproom exclusive” and will not be distributed. Whiskey Rebellion fans hoping to snag one of the variant bottles are encouraged to arrive early, as Warped Wing anticipates they will sell-out fast.

Whiskey Rebellion Day bottle availability:

-Whiskey Rebellion Stout aged in Bourbon Barrels

$9.99 12.7oz bottle, no bottle limit

-Whiskey Rebellion Stout aged in Bourbon Barrels with Peach, Vanilla, and Caramel

$11.99 12.7oz bottle (Taproom only, 4 bottle limit

-Whiskey Rebellion Stout aged in Bourbon Barrels with Apricot and Honey

$11.99 12.7oz bottle (Taproom only), 4 bottle limit

-Whiskey Rebellion Special Reserve Stout aged in Bissel Maple Syrup Barrels

-$19.99 12.7oz bottle (Taproom only), 2 bottle limit

For more information about Whiskey Rebellion, visit warpedwing.com/beer/whiskey-rebellion/.

About the Author

ajc.com

Sarah Franks
Follow Sarah Franks on twitter

Sarah joined the Dayton Daily News team in fall of 2019 covering general assignment. Since then, Sarah has covered the higher education beat, authored a daily COVID-19 column and currently covers Greene County.

