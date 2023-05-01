Farmers market at 2nd Street Market opens Saturday for the season

Explore The Square is Where returns downtown with lunchtime entertainment

Four new permanent indoor vendors opened in the early spring at the market: Yellow Springs Bakery, Poppets Coffee, Dayton Barbeque Company and Gunash’s Mediterranean Cuisine.

The indoor market is open Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The farmers market will be held on Saturdays and Sundays during those hours as well through Oct. 29.

In addition to the farmers market and indoor vendors, 2nd Street Market hosts workshops, events and live music on the weekends. The American and Irish folk band Brothers Pennington will play an unplugged set inside the market on May 6. Throughout June, the market will also celebrate Pride Month by spotlighting LGBTQIA+ musicians and community groups in its weekend programming.

For more information, a list of 2nd Street Market vendors or its calendar of events, visit metroparks.org/localfood.