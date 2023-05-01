X

Farmers market at 2nd Street Market opens Saturday for the season

Credit: Jessica Hansbauer

What to Know
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

The outdoor farmers market at 2nd Street Market returns for the season Saturday, May 6.

Over 20 vendors will set up outside of the market at 600 E. Second St. in downtown Dayton to sell produce, food and artisan goods. Visitors can also stop inside to check out the market that is open year-round featuring 44 permanent vendors.

The 2nd Street Market operates under the auspices of Five Rivers Metroparks, which supports its mission of celebrating the Dayton area’s heritage by emphasizing fresh, local food and the importance of shopping from small businesses to reduce environmental impacts. Market Manager Lynda Suda said she is excited to bring more people into the Five Rivers Metroparks’ “kitchen.”

“The market staff and vendors are excited to have folks join us this weekend when the Market expands outside for the 2023 growing season,” said Suda. “We’ll have a variety of farmers and artisans selling everything from beautiful local produce and plants to tasty baked goods and unique handcrafted items. We like to think of the market as Five Rivers MetroParks ‘kitchen’ where Dayton can gather to celebrate food, sustainability and community.”

Four new permanent indoor vendors opened in the early spring at the market: Yellow Springs Bakery, Poppets Coffee, Dayton Barbeque Company and Gunash’s Mediterranean Cuisine.

The indoor market is open Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The farmers market will be held on Saturdays and Sundays during those hours as well through Oct. 29.

In addition to the farmers market and indoor vendors, 2nd Street Market hosts workshops, events and live music on the weekends. The American and Irish folk band Brothers Pennington will play an unplugged set inside the market on May 6. Throughout June, the market will also celebrate Pride Month by spotlighting LGBTQIA+ musicians and community groups in its weekend programming.

For more information, a list of 2nd Street Market vendors or its calendar of events, visit metroparks.org/localfood.

