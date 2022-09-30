Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally returns to Dayton Saturday

The Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally is returning to the Dayton area Saturday, Oct. 1 with 15 food trucks and 50 retail vendors planning to participate.
Organizer Tae Winston, who also owns The Entrepreneurs Shoppe and District Market in downtown Dayton, said this rally is a great way for people to mark the end of summer and try some new food.
She explained that on top of local food trucks, there will be food trucks traveling from Cincinnati, Chicago and Indianapolis for this event. She added that all types of food will be at the rally including pizza, pasta and hibachi.
The Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally is from 1 to 7 p.m. at Oak and Ivy Park, located at 700 Anderson-Goodrich Court in Dayton. There will be a free shuttle from Montgomery County Job and Family Services, located at 1111 S. Edwin C Moses Boulevard.
Attendees can also expect live music by DJ Oscar.
Winston started hosting The Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally in 2019. This will be her seventh rally.
For more information, visit the Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally’s event page on Facebook.
About the Author