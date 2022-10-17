dayton logo
Fast-casual Indian restaurant to open this week in Dayton

By Natalie Jones
The Twist Indian Grill, a fast-casual Indian restaurant offering customers a chance to create their own bowls and burritos, is holding a grand opening Thursday, Oct. 20 at 2627 S. Smithville Road in Dayton.

“You see a lot of Indian restaurants in Dayton,” Maulin Patel, owner of The Twist Indian Grill previously said. “This is not the typical Indian restaurant.”

The new restaurant is located in the building that previously housed The Patriot Eatery & Pizzeria. The Patriot Eatery & Pizzeria closed in September 2021.

Patel, who also owns Bubbakoo’s Burritos in Centerville, said this concept, which emphasizes Indian cuisine, is similar to Bubbakoo’s Burritos, Chipotle and Hot Head Burritos.

Customers at The Twist Indian Grill will be able to create their own entrée with different types of Indian rice, curry and meats.

Patel said he came up with the restaurant idea when he held a birthday party for his daughter. His guests loved the concept, so he found the space and made his dream a reality.

He explained this new concept will allow people in the area to taste his culture in a fast-forward way.

The Twist Indian Grill will also have Indian-infused chicken wings, seasoned fries and Indian Street food including samosa, bhel, dabeli, vada pav, kachori chaat, pulav and paavbhaji. The restaurant will have fruit lassis and other Indian drinks.

Patel said if this restaurant has a good start, he plans to open additional locations around the Dayton area including Beavercreek and Miamisburg.

The Twist Indian Grill will be open noon to 8 p.m. daily. For more information, visit www.thetwistdayton.com.

