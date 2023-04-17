Festival featuring Dayton music, food and businesses returns to RiverScape MetroPark

“It’s just a day where we can all come downtown and enjoy each other, (including) local food vendors (and) street vendors,” Carter said.

This year’s festival will feature a variety of musical genres including hip hop, rock, R&B, folk, alternative and reggae. Below is a list of the performers:

Funk Lab Dayton

Day Luster

Yuppie

Luther Suede

The 1984 Draft

The Bars Kid

Poetiic

The Luv Locz

Heather Redman and the Reputation

K. Carter

“We have talent here in the city and I want all walks of life to appreciate it,” Carter said.

For Dayton By Dayton’s presenting sponsor is Dayton Children’s. Carter said he’s proud to have secured a festival corporate sponsor for the first time.

The festival continues to search for local businesses and food vendors to join the lineup. For more information, visit www.4dbdayton.com or the festival’s Facebook page.

RiverScape MetroPark is located at 237 E. Monument Ave. Dayton.