Festival featuring Dayton music, food and businesses returns to RiverScape MetroPark

For Dayton By Dayton, a family-friendly festival celebrating its fourth year and showcasing local talent, is returning to RiverScape MetroPark on Saturday, June 10 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The festival was founded by Kevin Carter in 2019.
“The idea came from the fact that I am a hip hop artist and I noticed (regarding) festivals in the downtown Dayton area, local hip hop music didn’t get a lot of recognition,” Carter said. “That was the start of it.”
He said he wanted to give local musicians a space where they can come together and perform.
“It’s just a day where we can all come downtown and enjoy each other, (including) local food vendors (and) street vendors,” Carter said.
This year’s festival will feature a variety of musical genres including hip hop, rock, R&B, folk, alternative and reggae. Below is a list of the performers:
- Funk Lab Dayton
- Day Luster
- Yuppie
- Luther Suede
- The 1984 Draft
- The Bars Kid
- Poetiic
- The Luv Locz
- Heather Redman and the Reputation
- K. Carter
“We have talent here in the city and I want all walks of life to appreciate it,” Carter said.
For Dayton By Dayton’s presenting sponsor is Dayton Children’s. Carter said he’s proud to have secured a festival corporate sponsor for the first time.
The festival continues to search for local businesses and food vendors to join the lineup. For more information, visit www.4dbdayton.com or the festival’s Facebook page.
RiverScape MetroPark is located at 237 E. Monument Ave. Dayton.
