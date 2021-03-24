Fighting for gender equity: 3 powerful thoughts from Dayton women for Women’s History Month

In the recent Ideas & Voices pages of the Dayton Daily News, local voices have shared thoughts about Women’s History Month. One particular column went deep on creating equity for woman.
Here’s what three local woman had to say:
“Identifying allies inside and outside of your organization who ensure you have a ‘seat at the table’ when needed are crucial to moving these statistics in a positive direction.”
— Samantha Elder, is Director of Strategic Initiatives and Communication, Montgomery County ADAMHS
“We must learn how to talk about infertility with those suffering, especially those who want both a career and family. It is a silent pain that doesn’t have to be hidden.”
— Dr. Gwyn King is a dermatologist, Dayton Skin Care Specialists
“Often, we seek out others who look or think just like us. But we need to be intentional about our open-mindedness to include those who are complete opposites. That is where real growth opportunities exist.
— Kathryn Oakes is Chief of Staff, Heidelberg Distributing Company
