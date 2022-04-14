Find out when Levitt Pavilion Dayton will announce its 2022 season

Mark your calendars. Levitt Pavilion Dayton will announce its 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season Thursday, May 5 at 6 p.m.
The season of free outdoor concerts will be announced virtually on Facebook and YouTube with a premiered video.
Credit: ANDY SNOW
Credit: ANDY SNOW
Also, expect new initiatives from Levitt Dayton this year. Plans include a new genre series structure featuring national headliners, a new “Gem Series” powered by Projects Unlimited featuring local artists opening for national acts, expansion of the Levitt Connect: Community pop-up concert program as well as the return of the Signature Levitt Summer Camp and more.
“Entering our fifth season as a community asset we are excited to keep writing this story together for Levitt Dayton,” said executive director, Lisa Wagner, in a release. “Our commitment of providing 50 free concerts for our community is reaching off the lawn this season through our pop-up concert program powered by PNC and our continued educational outreach lifting the voices of our youth through creative expression.”
The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season will run from June 2 to September 18 with concerts every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 p.m.
For more information, visit LevittDayton.org.
About the Author