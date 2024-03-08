First Annual St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl in Springboro will have you feeling the luck of the Irish

Credit: Getty Images

Credit: Getty Images

Lifestyles
By Alexis Larsen
1 hour ago
X

When it comes to St. Patrick’s Day there is no shortage of options of places to celebrate.

Most restaurants and bars across the region will offer specials on drinks for St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 and leading up to it.

But a new event in Springboro is looking to start a St. Patrick’s Day event that’s not to be missed. Three buses will rotate between six Springboro breweries, bars, pubs, and taverns. Here’s a look at what each location is planning with each stop promising food, drink, music and plenty of fun.

Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Food: Breakfast and Irish fare served throughout the day and a special tappling Old Flan’s Irish Red

Entertainment: Gem City DJ 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Heather’s Cafe

Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Food: Breakfast 9 a.m.-Noon; Specialty and regular menu 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Entertainment: Dave’d and Confused 2-5 p.m.

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Mr. Boro’s Tavern

Hours: 9 a.m.-11 p.m.

Food: Breakfast 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Specialty and regular menu 11 a.m.-9 p.m. including bangers and mash, Irish pizza and Reubens.

Entertainment: Uncle Rico - 1-5 p.m.

The Barrel

Hours: 8 a.m.-2 a.m.

Food: Breakfast and regular menu available.

Entertainment: DJ Chris Lutz 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Tin Penny 6-10 p.m.

The Springboro Eagles 4014

Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Entertainment: Full Tilt 1-5 p.m.; Naked Karate Girls 6-9 p.m.

Warped Wing Barrel Room and Smokery

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Food: Specialty menu and regular menu items will be served.

Transportation will be provided by Huey’s Transit with three vans running from 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Contact this writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

In Other News
1
26 reasons to love the biggest, boldest St. Patrick’s Day event in...
2
10 great things to do in the Dayton area this weekend
3
Dayton food editor’s picks: Natalie Jones’ most mouth-watering dining...
4
3 to see: Top shows across the Dayton region this weekend
5
Dayton Battle of the Bands grand prize finale is this weekend

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top