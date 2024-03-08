First Annual St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl in Springboro will have you feeling the luck of the Irish

When it comes to St. Patrick’s Day there is no shortage of options of places to celebrate.
Most restaurants and bars across the region will offer specials on drinks for St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 and leading up to it.
But a new event in Springboro is looking to start a St. Patrick’s Day event that’s not to be missed. Three buses will rotate between six Springboro breweries, bars, pubs, and taverns. Here’s a look at what each location is planning with each stop promising food, drink, music and plenty of fun.
Crooked Handle Brewing Co.
Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Food: Breakfast and Irish fare served throughout the day and a special tappling Old Flan’s Irish Red
Entertainment: Gem City DJ 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Heather’s Cafe
Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Food: Breakfast 9 a.m.-Noon; Specialty and regular menu 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Entertainment: Dave’d and Confused 2-5 p.m.
Mr. Boro’s Tavern
Hours: 9 a.m.-11 p.m.
Food: Breakfast 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Specialty and regular menu 11 a.m.-9 p.m. including bangers and mash, Irish pizza and Reubens.
Entertainment: Uncle Rico - 1-5 p.m.
The Barrel
Hours: 8 a.m.-2 a.m.
Food: Breakfast and regular menu available.
Entertainment: DJ Chris Lutz 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Tin Penny 6-10 p.m.
The Springboro Eagles 4014
Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Entertainment: Full Tilt 1-5 p.m.; Naked Karate Girls 6-9 p.m.
Warped Wing Barrel Room and Smokery
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Food: Specialty menu and regular menu items will be served.
Transportation will be provided by Huey’s Transit with three vans running from 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
