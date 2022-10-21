First-ever festival all about soup coming to Dayton next month

A festival all about soup is coming to downtown Dayton next month.
The first-ever Dayton Soup Fest, presented by The Pizza Bandit, Kungfu BBQ and The Forking Pierogi, will be held at the Yellow Cab Tavern on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The festival will feature vendors serving a variety of soups, soup-themed dishes and much more, organizers said on the event’s Facebook page.
“Hope to see everyone out for what will surely be one of the BIGGEST soup events of the holiday season in downtown Dayton,” the page said.
The Yellow Cab Tavern has previously hosted food truck rallies for the past nine years, so a local, food-focused event is nothing new, Brian Johnson, Yellow Cab Tavern marketing and development director, previously said when they hosted the first-ever Mac and Cheese Fest last month.
Another new festival they hosted earlier this year was the Dayton Birria Fest featuring all things Birria tacos and Birria-inspired dishes.
Organizers are still curating a vendor list for the event.
“If you own a mobile food operation or restaurant, make delicious soups or have an idea for a soup themed dish email theyellowcabfoodtruckrally@gmail.com for potential inclusion. All vendors must be able to or already have a mobile food permit from Montgomery County Health, the page said.
A full vendor list will be announced on Nov. 7. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
Entry to this event is free. For more information about Dayton Soup Fest, visit the festival’s event page on Facebook.
The Yellow Cab Tavern is located at 700 E. Fourth Street, Dayton.
About the Author