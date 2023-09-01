First Friday in Dayton features special deals, new exhibits, live music, more

Kick off Labor Day weekend by exploring what downtown Dayton has to offer through its First Friday events.

On Friday, Sept. 1, shop special deals at area boutiques, check out new exhibits at downtown’s signature galleries, enjoy happy hour on your favorite patio or explore various live entertainment options throughout the city.

Here are additional details on what you can expect for First Friday courtesy of Downtown Dayton Partnership:

ART, DANCE, MUSIC, AND FILM

The Black Box Improv , 518 E. Third St.: Take in comedy from local improv group Low Hanging Fruit followed by a special show. For tickets and other information, visit www.DaytonBlackBoxImprov.com

, 518 E. Third St.: Take in comedy from local improv group Low Hanging Fruit followed by a special show. For tickets and other information, visit www.DaytonBlackBoxImprov.com Blind Bob’s , 430 E. Fifth St.: Live music with Subterranean and Ben Clonch & Friends. Doors at 9 p.m., music starts at 10 p.m.

, 430 E. Fifth St.: Live music with Subterranean and Ben Clonch & Friends. Doors at 9 p.m., music starts at 10 p.m. The Contemporary Dayton , 25 W. Fourth St.: The Contemporary Dayton presents THE BLUE MOTHER, an installation of sculptural works by artist and activist vanessa german. The exhibition will also feature quilts by german’s mother, Sandra Keat German, a prominent figure in the quilting community. See “Swinguerra” a film by Bárbara Wagner and Benjamin de Burca.

, 25 W. Fourth St.: The Contemporary Dayton presents THE BLUE MOTHER, an installation of sculptural works by artist and activist vanessa german. The exhibition will also feature quilts by german’s mother, Sandra Keat German, a prominent figure in the quilting community. See “Swinguerra” a film by Bárbara Wagner and Benjamin de Burca. Corner Kitchen , 613 E. Fifth St.: Enjoy live music on the patio every First Friday. Parking validated with $20 purchase.

, 613 E. Fifth St.: Enjoy live music on the patio every First Friday. Parking validated with $20 purchase. Dayton Art Institute , 456 Belmonte Park North: Visit the latest special exhibitions, “Born of Fire: Contemporary Japanese Women Ceramic Artists,” “Reflections in Time,” and “Washi Transformed: New Expressions in Japanese Paper.” Open until 5 p.m. on Friday.

, 456 Belmonte Park North: Visit the latest special exhibitions, “Born of Fire: Contemporary Japanese Women Ceramic Artists,” “Reflections in Time,” and “Washi Transformed: New Expressions in Japanese Paper.” Open until 5 p.m. on Friday. Dayton Society of Artists , 48 High St.: The Dayton Society of Artists welcomes you to “The Story of Foster Care vol. 2″ from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday.

, 48 High St.: The Dayton Society of Artists welcomes you to “The Story of Foster Care vol. 2″ from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday. Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave.: Stop by for a pint and listen to live music for Irish First Fridays. Happy Hour from 3 to 6p.m. Music by Two for the Road starting at 8:30 p.m.

Edward A. Dixon Gallery , 222 N. St. Clair St.: A special evening to view the “We’re Doing It ALL Wrong — 3rd Annual Art Exhibition” will also serve as an evening to learn about some of the area’s local non-profits with goals of making safer, more sustainable and equitable communities. Waste-Free Dayton, Oasis House and The Castle are three of the highlighted organizations.

, 222 N. St. Clair St.: A special evening to view the “We’re Doing It ALL Wrong — 3rd Annual Art Exhibition” will also serve as an evening to learn about some of the area’s local non-profits with goals of making safer, more sustainable and equitable communities. Waste-Free Dayton, Oasis House and The Castle are three of the highlighted organizations. Front Street , 1001 E. Second St.: Grab dinner from featured food trucks and enjoy live music from Ludlow, the Band during this month’s First Friday Art Hop. Guests can tour the complex and explore studios, workshops, galleries, and some of Dayton’s most unique boutiques. Art Hops are always free to attend with free onsite and street parking.

, 1001 E. Second St.: Grab dinner from featured food trucks and enjoy live music from Ludlow, the Band during this month’s First Friday Art Hop. Guests can tour the complex and explore studios, workshops, galleries, and some of Dayton’s most unique boutiques. Art Hops are always free to attend with free onsite and street parking. K12 Gallery & TEJAS , 341 S. Jefferson St.: See work from award-winning landscape artist, Tracy Foskuhl.

, 341 S. Jefferson St.: See work from award-winning landscape artist, Tracy Foskuhl. Levitt Pavilion Dayton , 134 S. Main St.: Free concert with Erica Falls & Vintage Soul featuring Crabswithoutlegs as the opener at 7 p.m. No ticket or RSVP necessary. Guests are welcome to bring their own chairs, blankets, food, and beverage to the show.

, 134 S. Main St.: Free concert with Erica Falls & Vintage Soul featuring Crabswithoutlegs as the opener at 7 p.m. No ticket or RSVP necessary. Guests are welcome to bring their own chairs, blankets, food, and beverage to the show. The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: Join a Friday Patio Party with guest hosts from WDPR — Discover Classical from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

DINING AND DRINKS

Deaf Monty’s Wine , 22 Brown St.: Value Flight Night. Three two-ounce tastes for $7. Pouring from 4 to 7:45p.m.

, 22 Brown St.: Value Flight Night. Three two-ounce tastes for $7. Pouring from 4 to 7:45p.m. Local Cantina , 503 E. First St: Happy Hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. with $5 Mustache Rides and $5 Same Same Margaritas along with $2 off dips. The restaurant is taking reservations.

, 503 E. First St: Happy Hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. with $5 Mustache Rides and $5 Same Same Margaritas along with $2 off dips. The restaurant is taking reservations. Mudlick Tap House , 135 E. Second St.: Happiness Hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. with $2 off draft beers and $2 off shareables, half price bottles of wine, $8 Old Fashioned and $9 Manhattans.

, 135 E. Second St.: Happiness Hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. with $2 off draft beers and $2 off shareables, half price bottles of wine, $8 Old Fashioned and $9 Manhattans. Oregon Express , 336 E. Fifth St.: Every First Friday visit the restaurant for Happy Hour deals from 5 to 8 p.m. Dine in, carryout and curbside pickup available.

, 336 E. Fifth St.: Every First Friday visit the restaurant for Happy Hour deals from 5 to 8 p.m. Dine in, carryout and curbside pickup available. Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St.: Kick off First Friday with Happy Hour at Salar from 4 to 6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off of all beers and bar bites specials. Enjoy dinner, too, available for dine in or carryout.

Table 33 Dayton , 130 W. Second St.: Fridays are wine night at Table 33, with $3.33 wine pairings with any entree.

, 130 W. Second St.: Fridays are wine night at Table 33, with $3.33 wine pairings with any entree. Troll Pub Dayton , 216 Wayne Ave.: Every Friday at the Troll Pub is part of W.T.F Happy Hours: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. featuring half priced pints and half priced apps and $4 Fireball Shots.

, 216 Wayne Ave.: Every Friday at the Troll Pub is part of W.T.F Happy Hours: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. featuring half priced pints and half priced apps and $4 Fireball Shots. Trolley Stop , 530 E. Fifth St.: Enjoy Half-off Happy Hour every day from 3 to 7 p.m. with $3 wells and half off select appetizers.

, 530 E. Fifth St.: Enjoy Half-off Happy Hour every day from 3 to 7 p.m. with $3 wells and half off select appetizers. Two Social , 123 E. Third St.: Every First Friday features a new menu launch. Try all six drinks on the new menu and get a free shirt. Guests have all month to collect all six drinks on the punch card.

, 123 E. Third St.: Every First Friday features a new menu launch. Try all six drinks on the new menu and get a free shirt. Guests have all month to collect all six drinks on the punch card. Zen Lounge, 121 N. Ludlow St.: Late Night Open Mic with Michael Vanderbeen from 11:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. featuring local comedians and musicians.

SPECIAL SHOPPING DEALS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

After5 , 111 E. Third St.: Mention First Friday at checkout to take 20% off of your total purchase.

, 111 E. Third St.: Mention First Friday at checkout to take 20% off of your total purchase. Choice Juice Boxx , 31 S. St. Clair St.: Spend $50 at Varsity House to receive 10% off from your Choice Juice Boxx purchase.

, 31 S. St. Clair St.: Spend $50 at Varsity House to receive 10% off from your Choice Juice Boxx purchase. Club Evolution , 130 N. Patterson Blvd.: Audience applause chooses the winner of a karaoke contest and a $75 prize. No cover. Karaoke starts at 8:30 p.m. with the contest starting at 10:30 p.m.

, 130 N. Patterson Blvd.: Audience applause chooses the winner of a karaoke contest and a $75 prize. No cover. Karaoke starts at 8:30 p.m. with the contest starting at 10:30 p.m. Omega Music , 318 E. Fifth St.: Celebrate 40 years of Omega Music with a special anniversary sale.

, 318 E. Fifth St.: Celebrate 40 years of Omega Music with a special anniversary sale. Pedal Wagon Dayton: Hop around to some of Dayton’s best breweries on the Brewery Cruise. Seats are $32 for adults 21+ or rent a private ride for up to 15 people for $459. For more information, visit www.pedalwagon.com/dayton/brewery-cruise/.

Explore 50 events to keep you busy in Dayton this September

Picture Perfect Paint Parties , 123 N. Ludlow St.: Come and enjoy their grape tastings of the month and a mini-paint party canvas. Register at www.pictureperfectpaintparties.com or call 937-265-0691 for more information.

, 123 N. Ludlow St.: Come and enjoy their grape tastings of the month and a mini-paint party canvas. Register at www.pictureperfectpaintparties.com or call 937-265-0691 for more information. Sole Touchers , 37 S. St. Clair St.: Mention First Friday to receive 25% off all shoes in store.

, 37 S. St. Clair St.: Mention First Friday to receive 25% off all shoes in store. Talbott Tower , 131 N. Ludlow St.: Visit the businesses of Talbott Tower. Enjoy live music, food, and beer while shopping special discounts at more than 20 businesses.

, 131 N. Ludlow St.: Visit the businesses of Talbott Tower. Enjoy live music, food, and beer while shopping special discounts at more than 20 businesses. Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: When you shop at this women’s clothing boutique in the St. Clair Lofts on First Friday, you can take 20% off your entire purchase. Shop in-store and enjoy a complementary glass of wine.

For more information, visit www.downtowndayton.org.