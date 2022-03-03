FIRST FRIDAY: March activities in downtown Dayton plan to be a slam dunk

ART, DANCE, MUSIC, AND FILM

• The Black Box Improv, 518 E. Third St.: Take in comedy from local improv group Low Hanging Fruit followed by a special show. For tickets and other information, visit www.DaytonBlackBoxImprov.com

• The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St.: A Virtual Artist Talk with Curator Michael Goodson and Artist Jeffrey Gibson, creator of To Feel Myself Beloved on the Earth streams live on Facebook and www.codayton.org at 6:30pm.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North: Visit the latest special exhibition, “Black Heritage through Visual Rhythms” and focus exhibition, “Fried Imagination: Ancient Chinese Ceramics from the Nancy and Ed Rosenthal Family Collection.” Open until 5 p.m. on Friday.

• Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St.: The Dayton Society of Artists welcomes you to the opening of the spring juried art show, “ReFRESH” starting at 6pm.

• Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., 937-224-7822: Live music at the Dublin Pub! Stop by for a pint and listen to live music for Irish First Fridays. Happy Hour from 3-6pm; music by Paul Cullen starting at 8 pm.

• Art Hop at Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: Join us at Front Street for live music, live art demos, food trucks, art exhibitions, workshops, and artist talks! Explore more than fifty studios, galleries, and boutiques. Buy original art, designer jewelry, artisan candles, glassware, and other handcrafted goods directly from local artists. Shop clothing, home décor, spices, and even tropical fish! Monthly Art Hops at Front Street are always free to attend. Visit frontstreet.art for this month’s details.

• The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: “Oscar Nominated Shorts: Animation” opens on First Friday! See the full schedule online: www.neonmovies.com. Also enjoy beer and cocktail specials during First Friday, and you can purchase a DORA drink at the Neon to walk around downtown Dayton’ Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area before or after the show.

Genuine Work, a Dayton startup that offers office space for businesses of all sizes, will hold a networking event at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at their Oregon District offices at 15 McDonough St.

DINING AND DRINKS

• Deaf Monty’s Wine, 22 Brown St.: March Malbec Madness on First Friday featuring a flight of Malbecs and Malbec blends for $10.

• Local Cantina, 501 E. First St: For First Friday specials you’ll find $5 Mustache Ride Margaritas and $3 Draft pints from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., (937) 895-4066: Join us to kick of First Friday for Happiness Hours, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with $2 off glasses of wine, a $6 cocktail feature, $2 off draft beers and ½ off of shareables. The igloos are back! Reserve your private space by calling or visiting www.MudlickTapHouse.com.

• Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., 937-223-9205: Every First Friday join us for Happy Hour deals from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Stop in for some of the best pizza in Dayton. Happy hour specials and LIVE music. Dine in, carryout and curbside pickup available.

• Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St., 937-203-3999: Kick off your First Friday with happy hour at Salar from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off of all beers, and bar bites specials. Enjoy dinner, too, available for dine in or carryout.

• Table 33 Dayton, 130 W. Second St.: Fridays are wine night at Table 33, with $3.33 wine pairings with any entree.

• Third Perk Coffeehouse and Wine Bar, 146 E. Third St.: Friday nights are Cigars, Cocktails and The Patio at Third Perk from 7 p.m. to midnight. Enjoy your favorite coffee drinks, or specialty cocktails with our full service bar. Saturday nights are Reggae Night from 8 p.m. to midnight.

• Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.: Every Friday at the Troll Pub is part of W.T.F. Happy Hours. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. featuring half priced pints, half priced apps, $4 Fireball shots, & $4 Wheatly Vodka Specials

• Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St.: Enjoy half-off Happy Hour!

A grand opening "Pawty!" was held at EmBARK Dayton Dog Supply, located at 33 South St. Clair St. in downtown Dayton's St. Clair Lofts building on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. EmBARK is downtown Dayton's first dog boutique. Featured products include bandanas, custom leashes, collars, grooming supplies and dog food. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam

SPECIAL SHOPPING DEALS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES

• Connect E-Sports, 212 Wayne Ave.: Every new account made receives one free hour to play.

• EmBARK Dayton, 33 S. St. Clair St. Suite 611: Celebrate First Friday with dogs! Paw Patrol Dayton will be at EmBARK with dogs looking for their forever home.

• Grace Lane Boutique, 133 E. 4th St.: Grace Lane Boutique is turning 3! Come enjoy tasty treats, champagne, and 20% off the entire store.

• Pedal Wagon Dayton, Brewery Cruise: Book a 2-hour ride exploring Dayton’s booming craft beer scene. $32 for individual adults 21+ or book a private ride of up to 15 people for $459. Reservations are required and can be made at www.pedalwagon.com

• Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: When you shop this women’s clothing boutique in the St. Clair Lofts on First Friday, you can take 25% off your entire purchase!