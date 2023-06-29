Five Rivers Metroparks to offer Thursday Happy Hour

Five Rivers MetroParks is offering Thursday Happy Hour from 5 to 7 p.m. at RiverScape MetroPark in downtown Dayton to accompany its free Summer Music Series concerts.

This announcement comes weeks after Five Rivers MetroPark was given a temporary alcohol permit from the state to sell alcohol. The permit will likely run through Aug. 24, which coincides with its Summer Music Series calendar, Nicholas Borders, director of business operations at Five Rivers MetroParks, previously said.

Offerings include beer, hard seltzers and other beverages. During happy hour select drinks will be half off.

Below is a list of July events happening on Thursdays at RiverScape MetroPark:

7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 6 — The New Old-Fashioned

7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 13 — Natural Progression

7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 20 — The Dayton Jazz Orchesta

RiverScape MetroPark is also part of downtown Dayton’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA). The Dayton City Commission approved legislation in June that expanded downtown’s drinking district. Those 21 and older are able to carry a designated DORA cup within the defined boundary, which now includes the MetroPark.

According to the MetroPark, lawn games such as cornhole will also be available on Thursdays.

Riverscape MetroPark is located at 237 E. Monument Ave. For more information, visit www.metroparks.org.