Flyboy’s Deli to close downtown Dayton location

Flyboy’s Deli is closing its downtown Dayton location across from Day Air Ballpark after business on Thursday, Aug. 31.

General manager Nikki Bayless confirmed the news Wednesday morning citing health issues with both of the owners who have decided to solely operate the Flyboy’s Deli Oakwood location at 2515 Far Hills Ave.

The owners are Steve Crandall, a retired Air Force colonel, and his wife, Eunice Kim, who worked in and managed deli-style restaurants on the East Coast for 15 years. Shortly after moving to Dayton in 2010 from Maryland they decided to combine their passions and bring a unique deli experience to the area.

Flyboy’s Deli was born in Oakwood in 2013 with a design and décor that celebrated Dayton’s aviation heritage and its history as a cradle of invention. The owners opened the downtown Dayton location at 219 N. Patterson Blvd. in June 2021.

The downtown Dayton location will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday. For more information, visit www.flyboysdeli.com.