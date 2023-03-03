Food truck rallies return to Springfield brewery this month

“We’re very excited for the fourth year of Champion City Food Truck Rallies in Springfield,” said event organizer Brian Johnson. “This year we’re focusing on making the rallies even better, with themes for the rallies and an even broader variety of trucks that will allow every rally attendee to find the perfect meal for them.”

The rallies will be held the third Saturday of each month from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through October.