Food truck rally, car show, movie screening happening in Huber Heights this weekend

Warped Wing partners with longtime Dayton furniture maker on new beer
What to Know
By Natalie Jones
38 minutes ago

The City of Huber Heights will be the place to be this weekend with a food truck rally, children’s activities, car show and movie screening.

Bites In the Heights, a free event returning to the Rose Music Center at The Heights, is Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Bites In the Heights is an annual food truck rally that started four years ago in partnership with the Stuart and Mimi Rose Music Center,” said Sarah Williams, community engagement specialist for the City of Huber Heights. “This event features food trucks from the Miami Valley but has grown to include a car show and the last free community movie night.”

The event, held outside the main gate of the Rose Music Center, will feature 15 local food trucks including Cinnamon Roll, Illy’s Fire Pizza, Just Jerks, Lumpia Queen, Slide Thru, Top’s Best Foods and What The Taco. The City of Huber Heights said guests will be able to enjoy drinks specials all day long and representatives from the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and SWAT Team will be on site with information tables.

In addition, the Kohlbacher’s Kustom Speed & Fab Cruise-In, featuring classic and exotic cars, will be in the parking lot from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A screening of “Maleficent” will kick off at 7 p.m. on the Rose Music Center stage.

“The city does this event year after year because the community loves it,” Williams said. “For many it has become an opportunity to enjoy the Rose Music Center outside of the concert season. We love being able to bring the community together for activities of all ages.”

For more information about Bites In The Heights or other events and activities happening in Huber Heights, visit www.hhoh.org or the city’s Facebook page.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

