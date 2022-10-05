Food truck rally, car show, movie screening happening in Huber Heights this weekend

Bites In the Heights, a free event returning to the Rose Music Center at The Heights, is Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Bites In the Heights is an annual food truck rally that started four years ago in partnership with the Stuart and Mimi Rose Music Center,” said Sarah Williams, community engagement specialist for the City of Huber Heights. “This event features food trucks from the Miami Valley but has grown to include a car show and the last free community movie night.”