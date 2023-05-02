Food trucks to serve all things tacos Friday in downtown Dayton

The Yellow Cab Food Truck Rally returns Friday, May 5 with Dayton Taco Fest 2023.
“For Taco Fest we’ve put together another incredible lineup of local and regional food trucks all trying their hand at tacos,” said event organizer Brian Johnson. “Tacos are delicious and there are so many different and interesting ways to make them unique but it’s really about the people and community coming together over food.”
Food trucks at Dayton Taco Fest are expected to include:
- The Pizza Bandit
- Kung Fu BBQ
- Blind Dogs
- I Heart Ice Cream
- Claybourne Grill
- Cruisin Cusine
- Empanadas & More
- Yummy Gyro
- The Forking Pierogi
- Macarons Galore
- Spin City Cotton Candy
- Diamond Daiquiri’s
- Fifty5 Rivers
Dayton Taco Fest will be held at The Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St. in Dayton, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is free to attend. All ages are welcome.
The Yellow Cab Tavern is celebrating its 10th season of food truck rallies by hosting specialty food fests once a month through October.
“Switching over to exclusively themed rallies this year gives the food trucks really interesting opportunities to step out of their comfort zones and try something that they may not have otherwise,” Johnson said. “We can’t wait to see what all these amazing chefs bring to Taco Fest!”
For more information, visit www.yellowcabfoodtrucks.com or Dayton Taco Fest’s Facebook event page.
