Food, vendors, camping at Miami County Food Truck Rally this weekend

What to Know | 1 hour ago
By Sarah Franks

There are dozens of food trucks and much more planned for this weekend’s annual Miami County Food Truck Rally.

Held at the Miami County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 22 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., the event is free and open to the public. Before the COVID-19 pandemic happened, organizers of the rally said the 2020 attendance goal was 10,000.

Visitors can also register for camping at https://miamicountyohiofair.com/yearRoundEvents. There are 50 camping spots available.

There is free parking at the event, according to the event’s Facebook page. The Fairgrounds are located at 650 N. County Rd., 25-A, Troy.

ExploreOver 95 Dayton artists part of online auction to benefit Clash owner battling cancer

“Plan your day, bring your own chairs if you wish and ‘cop a squat,’ wrote organizer’s on the event’s Facebook page. “Pace yourself, bring friends and family to share. … Be sure to take a break and visit the vendors to see what they are selling— quality crafts, direct sales and businesses providing solutions.”

The tentative lineup of food truck attendees for Saturday’s rally:

Audrey’s Pumpkin & Gourmet Cake Rolls

Big B’s Tasy BBQ

Buckeye Burgers

Chicago Gyro & dogs

Chucks Foods

Claybourne Grille Food Truck

Crazy Redhead Canteen

Cumberland Kettlecorn

Cupzilla

Derfer’s Concessions

East Coast Eatz

Egberts Concessions #1

Egberts Concessions #2

Get Loaded

Ginniebug Creations

Godown’s Fixins

Graters Ice Cream

Hunger Paynes

JDs Twisted Pig BBQ

Kona Ice

La Granja

Lila’s Street Food Express

Little Boijon Asian Cuisine

Longs Concessions- Chillin Station

Longs Concessions- Sugar Shack

Mama Bears Mac

Mariachis Mobile Mexican

McNastys Great Food Express

Mikes Family Concessions

Mikesells Concessions

Millers Homemade Soft Pretzels

Momma’z Boyz

Nacho Pig

Patriot Grill

Philly Pretzel Factory

P-Nuts, Chicken and More

Potato Tornado Gals & More

Pretzelfuls LLC

Raging Bull Wood Fired Pizza

Rismiller Concessions

S.E.A. Cuisine Foodtruck

Shannons Sweet Tea

Smokin Barrels

Smokin BeeBee Q

Snowie Shaved Ice

Southern Sisters

Susies Big Dipper

Sweet Concessions

Sweets and Meats BBQ

Switzers Concessions

Taco Oso

TK’s BBQ N Fixins Inc

Thai 1 On

The Homestead Spud

The Lumpia Queen

This Little Swine of Mine LLC

Tin Roof Mobile Food

Tortilla Street Food

Triple D Concessions

Troy American Leagion Baseball

World Of Waffles

