Food, vendors, camping at Miami County Food Truck Rally this weekend

There are dozens of food trucks and much more planned for this weekend’s annual Miami County Food Truck Rally.
Held at the Miami County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 22 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., the event is free and open to the public. Before the COVID-19 pandemic happened, organizers of the rally said the 2020 attendance goal was 10,000.
Visitors can also register for camping at https://miamicountyohiofair.com/yearRoundEvents. There are 50 camping spots available.
There is free parking at the event, according to the event’s Facebook page. The Fairgrounds are located at 650 N. County Rd., 25-A, Troy.
“Plan your day, bring your own chairs if you wish and ‘cop a squat,’ wrote organizer’s on the event’s Facebook page. “Pace yourself, bring friends and family to share. … Be sure to take a break and visit the vendors to see what they are selling— quality crafts, direct sales and businesses providing solutions.”
The tentative lineup of food truck attendees for Saturday’s rally:
Audrey’s Pumpkin & Gourmet Cake Rolls
Big B’s Tasy BBQ
Buckeye Burgers
Chicago Gyro & dogs
Chucks Foods
Claybourne Grille Food Truck
Crazy Redhead Canteen
Cumberland Kettlecorn
Cupzilla
Derfer’s Concessions
East Coast Eatz
Egberts Concessions #1
Egberts Concessions #2
Get Loaded
Ginniebug Creations
Godown’s Fixins
Graters Ice Cream
Hunger Paynes
JDs Twisted Pig BBQ
Kona Ice
La Granja
Lila’s Street Food Express
Little Boijon Asian Cuisine
Longs Concessions- Chillin Station
Longs Concessions- Sugar Shack
Mama Bears Mac
Mariachis Mobile Mexican
McNastys Great Food Express
Mikes Family Concessions
Mikesells Concessions
Millers Homemade Soft Pretzels
Momma’z Boyz
Nacho Pig
Patriot Grill
Philly Pretzel Factory
P-Nuts, Chicken and More
Potato Tornado Gals & More
Pretzelfuls LLC
Raging Bull Wood Fired Pizza
Rismiller Concessions
S.E.A. Cuisine Foodtruck
Shannons Sweet Tea
Smokin Barrels
Smokin BeeBee Q
Snowie Shaved Ice
Southern Sisters
Susies Big Dipper
Sweet Concessions
Sweets and Meats BBQ
Switzers Concessions
Taco Oso
TK’s BBQ N Fixins Inc
Thai 1 On
The Homestead Spud
The Lumpia Queen
This Little Swine of Mine LLC
Tin Roof Mobile Food
Tortilla Street Food
Triple D Concessions
Troy American Leagion Baseball
World Of Waffles