FOODIE ALERT: Frida’s Mexican Kitchen & Bar opens in popular restaurant space

Before Greenfire’s closing in February of this year, Ramirez already thought the location would be ideal, but said he had no hopes of opening there because Greenfire had been there for so long. However, when the space became available, Ramirez knew the timing was right.

Since he was 17 years old, Ramirez has worked in the restaurant industry and has long dreamed of owning his own restaurant someday.

“I worked my way up,” Ramirez said. “From busboy to server, server to manager and now owner. It feels good but it’s a lot of work. You’re responsible for everything.”

The restaurant will be open seven days a week, Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In total, Frida’s will hire a total of 15 employees, including Ramirez’s wife and two sisters.

Frida’s has the classic Mexican restaurant dishes — fajitas, taco salad, burritos and more. It will also serve authentic dishes not found as often in the area including street tacos, sopes and a dish Ramirez said is rising in popularity in Mexico — Mexican sushi served deep fried.

Ramirez was born in Mexico, grew up in California and moved to the Miami Valley three and a half years ago when he began working at his cousin’s restaurant in Piqua, El Tequila Mexican Bar & Grill.