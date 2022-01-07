For the first time, Dragons national anthem tryouts go virtual

“A traditional sign that baseball season is just around the corner in the Miami Valley is the National Anthem Tryouts presented by Dayton Daily News,” according to the Dragons website.

For the first time, auditions for this summer’s national anthem performers will be virtual. Starting Monday, Jan. 10, anyone interested can submit an audition video in lieu of an in-person audition. Selected winners will be contacted in March and will perform the national anthem at Dragons games throughout the season. The grand prize winner will perform on Opening Day, April 8.