Former Dayton Art Institute curator named executive director of Cincinnati’s FotoFocus

Founded in 2010, FotoFocus plans to build a new center for photography and lens-based art in Cincinnati. Over the past 12 years, Goeke grew the organization from a grassroots collective of photography supporters to an organization offering year-round, public-facing programs and collaborations with internationally-acclaimed artists and curators, according to a release.

Explore Kettering native adapts his novel into feature film

“Mary Ellen instilled a sense of collaboration that has allowed FotoFocus to remain remarkably agile through its growth over the past 12 years,” said FotoFocus Board President Maureen France. “She has been an exceptional leader who has dedicated herself to this organization. Thanks to her curiousity and responsiveness to the expanding field of photography, FotoFocus has steadily increased its regional, national and international presence. On behalf of the Board and Staff, I am thrilled to welcome Katherine in taking the reins after directing the 2022 FotoFocus Biennial, and excited for her to carry on Mary Ellen’s legacy.”