Former Elder-Beerman at Fairfield Commons becoming office space: Your questions answered

The former Elder-Beerman store at the Mall at Fairfield Commons will be transformed into office space.
Your questions answered on the project:
What’s happening at the space?
The Meridian will be first-class office space in the two-story, 150,000-square-foot former department store at the mall in Beavercreek.
What will be there?
Synergy will redevelop the building into office, laboratory, research and development space. Construction is expected to start late this year.
How long has it been empty?
Elder-Beerman closed in August 2018 at the mall following the bankruptcy of parent company The Bon-Ton.