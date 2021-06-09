dayton logo
X

Former Elder-Beerman at Fairfield Commons becoming office space: Your questions answered

ajc.com

What to Know | 1 hour ago
By Staff Report

The former Elder-Beerman store at the Mall at Fairfield Commons will be transformed into office space.

Dayton Daily News reporters have been following the fate of the former retail space for years. Consider joining efforts to produce quality local journalism like these recent investigations with a Dayton Daily News subscription.

Your questions answered on the project:

What’s happening at the space?

The Meridian will be first-class office space in the two-story, 150,000-square-foot former department store at the mall in Beavercreek.

What will be there?

Synergy will redevelop the building into office, laboratory, research and development space. Construction is expected to start late this year.

How long has it been empty?

Elder-Beerman closed in August 2018 at the mall following the bankruptcy of parent company The Bon-Ton.

Click here to read the full report.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top