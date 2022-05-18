Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star from Springfield has an ‘Offer’ you can’t refuse

“He was quite open about wanting to honor the two legends that he was taking on – this legendary performance and the legendary actor that was responsible for it,” said director Adam Arkin. “In Justin’s case, it really was like a double transformation he had to make because he had to take on becoming Brando, and then, as Brando, transform himself into Vito Corleone. Both of those things he does quite masterfully.”

Chambers, a Southeastern High School graduate, studied acting at New York’s HB Studio and Ron Stetson Studios. He also had a successful modeling career with such brands as Calvin Klein, Armani and Dolce & Gabbana. He is a recipient of a Screen Actors Guild Award and People’s Choice Award.

In 1993, he married Keisha Chambers and they have five children. His parents, Pamela Sue and John, were both deputy sheriffs and still reside in Clark County.