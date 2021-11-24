dayton logo
Former Ohio governor to flip switch this week at Clifton Mill holiday display

The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill will be turned on Friday night. The historic mill was built in 1802. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill will be turned on Friday night. The historic mill was built in 1802. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

What to Know
By Sarah Franks
1 hour ago

A legendary holiday tradition in the region and one of the most popular in the country will illuminate for the first time this season on Friday.

The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill, located at 75 Water St. in Clifton, just outside of Yellow Springs, will kick-off at 6 p.m. with former Ohio Gov. Bob Taft and former first lady, Hope Taft, flipping the switch.

Explore2018: Daytonian of the Week: Anthony Satariano, the man behind the Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill

The display will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Dec. 30. Gates open at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. Children 3 and under are admitted free with a paying adult.

Over three decades, the lights have become a Miami Valley institution around Christmas time.

In Dec. 2018, the lights placed second in the “Best Public Holiday Lights Display in the U.S.” category in the USA Today 10BEST contest. That same month, Clifton Mill was highlighted on ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” and won the grand prize of $50,000 on the “Heavyweight Division” episode.

Anthony Satariano, the owner of Clifton Mill, puts lights on a miniature Clifton Mill for the 2020 display. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Anthony Satariano, the owner of Clifton Mill, puts lights on a miniature Clifton Mill for the 2020 display. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

“Absolutely floored ABC picked us to be featured on their show. Even more gratifying we took home the heavyweight champion trophy. Still on cloud nine after three years,” said Anthony Satariano, co-owner of Historic Clifton Mill.

As always, the covered bridge synchronized lights and music show, occurring hourly each night, returns for 2021. Fans can also get excited for a new addition, the “Magical, Musical Forest of Trees.”

The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill will be turned on Friday with the help of former Gov. Bob Taft and his wife, Hope Taft. FILE
The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill will be turned on Friday with the help of former Gov. Bob Taft and his wife, Hope Taft. FILE

“Also, over 30 years ago, the owners began work on a miniature village with mini versions of some of Clifton’s historic buildings built by an artisan in Pennsylvania,” stated a release from Clifton Mill. “There have been new additions each year by a variety of artists. Today, it is a sight to behold with street after miniature street of scaled down homes and businesses, a tiny Fire Dept. putting out a “house fire,” an outdoor train, a 1950s drive-in theatre, a County Fair and much more.”

Clifton Mill holiday lights.
Clifton Mill holiday lights.

Snacks including hot chocolate, hot dogs and beverages are also available to guests for purchase.

For more information, visit www.cliftonmill.com.

