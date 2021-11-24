Former Ohio governor to flip switch this week at Clifton Mill holiday display

Caption Anthony Satariano, the owner of Clifton Mill, puts lights on a miniature Clifton Mill for the 2020 display. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

“Absolutely floored ABC picked us to be featured on their show. Even more gratifying we took home the heavyweight champion trophy. Still on cloud nine after three years,” said Anthony Satariano, co-owner of Historic Clifton Mill.

As always, the covered bridge synchronized lights and music show, occurring hourly each night, returns for 2021. Fans can also get excited for a new addition, the “Magical, Musical Forest of Trees.”

Caption The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill will be turned on Friday with the help of former Gov. Bob Taft and his wife, Hope Taft. FILE

“Also, over 30 years ago, the owners began work on a miniature village with mini versions of some of Clifton’s historic buildings built by an artisan in Pennsylvania,” stated a release from Clifton Mill. “There have been new additions each year by a variety of artists. Today, it is a sight to behold with street after miniature street of scaled down homes and businesses, a tiny Fire Dept. putting out a “house fire,” an outdoor train, a 1950s drive-in theatre, a County Fair and much more.”

Caption Clifton Mill holiday lights. Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Snacks including hot chocolate, hot dogs and beverages are also available to guests for purchase.

For more information, visit www.cliftonmill.com.