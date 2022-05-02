Former owners of downtown Springfield restaurant expected to add beer, wine pairings to weekly carryout

Explore Previous Season Kitchen coverage

Mattox previously said closing their restaurant in May 2020 was a very hard decision to make.

“We appreciate everyone that has supported us through this transition,” Mattox said. “It’s been really, really nice to still be able to cook for all of the people that supported us as a restaurant. We’re grateful they keep ordering.”

The brother-sister team started the carryout meals thinking it would be a good option for people during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It really took off and it has just continued,” Mattox said. “I think people really appreciate having a really nice, well-made meal they can just pick up.”

Seasons Kitchen has 40 to 50 people ordering carryout meals each week.

“It’s been really fun.” Mattox said. “It’s just a really nice way to still be able to create good food and it feels very controlled. We know what we are making. We don’t waste.”

In the future, Mattox says they plan to add a new type of bread option to their carryout menu. She also said that they may add outdoor tables.

Seasons Kitchen also offers catering including box lunches, private events, plated dinners or drop-off meals.

Mattox and McGregor decided to close their restaurant after they experienced a decline in catering and restaurant sales due to the pandemic. Seasons Bistro and Grille was a regional dining destination for 12 years.

For more information, visit www.seasons-kitchen.com or call 937-521-1200.