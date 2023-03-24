Fraze adds more concerts, events to summer lineup

Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Boney James and Lalah Hathaway will perform with special guest Damien Escobar on Sunday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Chart-topping jazz/R&B saxophonist Boney James recently released his 18th studio album, “Detour.”

Hathaway, a five-time Grammy winner and daughter of R&B legend Donnie Hathaway, is known for R&B ballads, pop standards and soulful jazz.

Escobar is a two-time Emmy-winning violinist who has collaborated with many artists.

Tickets are priced at $75.50 for Plaza and Center Orchestra, $70.50 for Side Orchestra, and $40.50 for Lawn & Terrace.

That Arena Rock Show will be held Friday, June 9 at 8 p.m. This concert is a tribute to classic rock and roll, particularly legendary rock anthems that ruled the airwaves in the ‘70s and ‘80s from artists such as Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, AC/DC, Bon Jovi and Guns N Roses. Tickets are $5 (general admission).

Credit: CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN Credit: CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN

Bacon Fest will be held Saturday, Aug. 19 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. The 10th annual festivities are free and open to the public.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices increase $5 on day of show.

The Fraze Pavilion is located at 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering. For more information, visit https://fraze.com/.