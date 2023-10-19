Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opens in Beavercreek, more locations planned

The time has come! Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is opening at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 3227 Kemp Road in Beavercreek.

“This will be our second location in the Dayton metro, and we have additional sites planned for the area in the future,” said Dominic Gatta, franchise owner, in a news release. “Starting with our newest addition in Beavercreek, we hope to achieve a closer presence to many of our local FredHead fans in the area, as well as reach those who haven’t yet visited Freddy’s.”

Customers can expect cooked-to-order steakburgers made with lean 100 percent ground beef, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and frozen custard treats.

The 2,198-square-foot, fast-casual restaurant seats 56 guests inside with additional seating on the patio. Mobile ordering is available through the Freddy’s app and website as well as drive-thru service.

“Consistency remains a top priority as we continue our area expansion,” Gatta said. “The Freddy’s team strives to create a fun and comfortable environment. When you walk in, you can expect to be greeted with a smile, and you’ll leave with a desire to again return and experience genuine hospitality the ‘Freddy’s Way.’”

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is open 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit www.freddys.com.