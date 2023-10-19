Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opens in Beavercreek, more locations planned

What to Know
By
1 hour ago
X

The time has come! Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is opening at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 3227 Kemp Road in Beavercreek.

“This will be our second location in the Dayton metro, and we have additional sites planned for the area in the future,” said Dominic Gatta, franchise owner, in a news release. “Starting with our newest addition in Beavercreek, we hope to achieve a closer presence to many of our local FredHead fans in the area, as well as reach those who haven’t yet visited Freddy’s.”

ExploreHarrison Twp. restaurant to reopen under new ownership

Customers can expect cooked-to-order steakburgers made with lean 100 percent ground beef, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and frozen custard treats.

The 2,198-square-foot, fast-casual restaurant seats 56 guests inside with additional seating on the patio. Mobile ordering is available through the Freddy’s app and website as well as drive-thru service.

“Consistency remains a top priority as we continue our area expansion,” Gatta said. “The Freddy’s team strives to create a fun and comfortable environment. When you walk in, you can expect to be greeted with a smile, and you’ll leave with a desire to again return and experience genuine hospitality the ‘Freddy’s Way.’”

ExploreDayton Barbecue Company to open restaurant in downtown Dayton

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is open 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit www.freddys.com.

In Other News
1
New chef with Dayton ties joins Demnika’s Italiano in Kettering
2
Country star Parker McCollum coming to Nutter Center
3
WORTH THE DRIVE: Indiana’s Parke County Covered Bridge Festival the...
4
Harrison Twp. restaurant to reopen under new ownership
5
BEST OF DAYTON: National Museum of United States Air Force named Best...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top