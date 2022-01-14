Free class to teach Daytonians how to uncover their home’s mysteries

“I think a lot of people don’t realize (that) city and county records belong to all of us,” Stolz said. “(So,) until somebody tells you where to go and how to do, you don’t think you can (just) drive to the county office and say, ‘Hey, I’m researching my home,’ and they have to (then) provide everything for you.”

Participants will not only learn how to discover what their home might have been used for more than a century ago, but who were the first people to live in the home and, sometimes, who were the people to possibly die there.

“You can look at Ohio death records and the library has the Dayton Daily News digitized from 1898 to 1922,” Stolz said. “So, you can find all those old stories about things that went on in older properties. I think people don’t realize that prior to, like, the 1950s, most people died at home.”

Whether uncovering the potential source of ghoulish sounds coming from the attic, or to simply learn what your historic home was used for in the 1800s, the program is a one-stop resource to learn the tools you’ll need for the quest.