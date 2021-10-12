Free concert: Boo & Brew event for charity to feature The Milo’s and Eric Jerardi at Dayton Mall

Leaves are beginning to fall, signaling the last chance to squeeze in those last music-filled, outdoor concert evenings before the season ends.
Dayton Mall is hosting a special concert event, Boo & Brew, on Saturday, Oct. 23 starting at 1 p.m. The event is free to attend. However, all money raised from alcohol sales will be donated to local non-profit organizations, The Heart of Centerville and Washington Township and Centerville-Washington History.
The concert will open with local favorites, The Milo’s, followed by international blues rocker Eric Jerardi from Dayton.
“We are so excited to feature an artist the caliber of Eric Jerardi at our Boo & Brew Concert Event,” says Dave Duebber, General Manager at Dayton Mall. “He is so talented and has such a loyal fan base, and is definitely a Dayton fan favorite.”
In addition to the concert, kids can stay entertained in the special children’s activity area. Free to explore and participate, the kids area will include a pumpkin patch with pumpkin painting, a balloon artist, face painting, bounce house, a zombie selfie station, free Halloween goodie bags and more.
Additionally, several local food trucks will be on-site, including a selection of craft beer from area breweries Heavier Than Air Brewing Co. and Loose Ends Brewing Company. There will also be a bourbon and cigar tent with bourbon from local distillery Freedom Whiskey, wine from Jerardi’s Little Store — located in Dayton — and cigars from Beckel’s Humidor.
“The concert is free, and families are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs as seats are on a first come, first served basis,” stated a Dayton Mall release. “Gates open at noon and the food trucks and beer, wine and alcohol booths will be ready to serve at that time. The Milo’s will perform at 1:00 p.m. with Eric Jerardi following right after. Restrooms and handwashing stations will be available at the event site.”