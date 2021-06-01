Free YMCA ‘Safety Around Water’ classes happening all month long

At the majority of Dayton area YMCA branches, kids will meet once a week for 30 minutes for four weeks. However, at the Celina and Minster YMCA branches, classes will be one week long.

In addition to the free water safety program, teens entering 7th and 8th grade this fall are eligible for a free YMCA membership now through August 15. The free summer youth membership includes the opportunity to participate in a schedule of activities.

“The YMCA believes that teens in this age range can sometimes face a challenge of not having enough fun activities to do over the summer months; so, we are ready to be that fun and safe place that teens can go to over the summer to meet up, play sports, hang out and participate in some fun activities designed just for them,” the YMCA stated on its website.

For more information about the free youth membership, visit daytonymca.org/programs/free-7th-and-8th-grade-summer-membership.