Front Street to feature over 250 artists at Father’s Day Art Hop and Beer Garden

What to Know
By
2 hours ago

It’s Dad’s Day this weekend and Front Street is ready to celebrate.

Over 250 artists are expected to sell and exhibit their work at Front Street’s third annual Father’s Day Art Hop Sunday, June 18. For this specialty-themed art hop, Front Street is welcoming Fifth Street Brewpub for the street fair’s beer garden.

Food trucks will also be onsite to provide a variety of treats for art hoppers. Billie Gold Bubble Tea, ContempoRoast, Adelaide’s Wholesome Baked, Jars By Jas, Smokin’ Barrels and JSG Family Catering are scheduled to serve up BBQ, cheesecake in a jar, boba tea, coffee, baked goods and more.

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Also headed to the Front Street courtyard this weekend is Yellow Springs musician Scott Lindberg who will provide live music for the market.

June 18′s art hop and market is BYOBS— Bring Your Own Belt Sander— for the return of for Front Street’s belt sander racing for the Father’s Day festivities.

The downtown Dayton artist collective puts on several art hop events each year, allowing visitors to buy from local artists and vendors, entertain the whole family with live music and art demonstrations, and provide a space for the collective’s large community of artists to exhibit. From paintings and handmade jewelry to candles and clothing, art hops at Front Street bring vendor markets to downtown twice a month on the first Friday— apart of the city’s First Friday festivities— and the third Sunday between April and October.

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Front Street art hops allow visitors to explore the collective’s three industrial-sized buildings that house the community’s artwork. These galleries can be viewed daily outside of art hop events. Periodically, an artist is featured at the Front Street Experience Gallery, with Hunter Rivord’s art being currently spotlighted by the gallery for June. The DAID Gallery is hosting local photographer Ty Greenlees this month, 16 artists are on display at the ARTery Gallery, the Orphanage Gallery features over 75 pieces from artist Billy Keith and hundreds of other local artists will be exhibiting during the event.

All Front Street art hops and markets are free to attend, but visitors can purchase goods and food from vendors and food trucks involved in the markets.

HOW TO GO

What: Father’s Day Art Hop and Beer Garden

When: Sunday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Front Street, 1001 E. Second St. in Dayton

More Information: For additional details, visit https://frontstreet.art/pages/events or check out Front Street’s Facebook page for up-to-date event information.

