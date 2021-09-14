dayton logo
X

Fun on the farm: Learning Tree Farm’s Autumn Fest returns this weekend

Learning Tree Farm’s family-friendly fundraiser Autumn Fest returns Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On 85 acres of farmland, families can enjoy activities, food trucks, educational opportunities and more.
Caption
Learning Tree Farm’s family-friendly fundraiser Autumn Fest returns Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On 85 acres of farmland, families can enjoy activities, food trucks, educational opportunities and more.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By , Dayton Daily News
5 hours ago

Learning Tree Farm’s family-friendly fundraiser Autumn Fest returns Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On 85 acres of farmland, families can enjoy activities, food trucks, educational opportunities and more. In fact, this year’s activities include children’s games and crafts, activities like pumpkin chucking, pony rides, hay rides and live music. There will be plenty of petable animals on hand as well from goats and sheep to chickens and cattle.

Learning Tree Farm’s mission is to “engage people in hands-on, nature-based learning in a timeless farm setting.” Founded in 1973, the organization introduces children to environmental stewardship and inspires learners of all ages to cultivate a passion for nature.

HOW TO GO

What: Autumn Fest

When: Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Learning Tree Farm, 3376 S. Union Rd., Dayton

Cost: $7 per person; no charge for children 2 years and under

More information: Call 602-708-2129 or visit LearningTreeFarm.org

In Other News
1
DeWine to discuss COVID, keeping kids in school during afternoon press...
2
Kettering Medical Center postpones Heart to Heart Gala until February...
3
Ohio reports more than 5,500 daily COVID-19 cases
4
2 Popeyes locations to replace Tim Hortons that closed in 2019
5
110-seat venue part of Oregon District restaurateur’s Uptown...
© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top