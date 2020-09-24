JUST IN: Geez Grill & Pub opens its relocated restaurant in Washington Twp.

Geez Grill & Pub is now open in its relocated Washington Twp. restaurant, its first move since opening in 1994.
The new restaurant is located at 6061 Far Hills Ave. in the Washington Square Shopping Center in Washington Twp. The space previously housed a Ruby Tuesday restaurant. Geez Grill & Pub shut down its former space at 5841 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp. on Sept. 25 to pave the way for the relocation.
The restaurant’s former location was tucked into a retail center with no street visibility, and it had outgrown its kitchen years ago, owner Nick Giallombardo told this news outlet earlier this year.
Geez was founded by Steve “Poppa G” Giallombardo, who died in 2017 at the age of 89; his wife Maxine, the matriarch of the family that included nine children; and Nick, who is the second-youngest of those nine children. Multiple members of the family work at the restaurant.
Ruby Tuesday shut down the Far Hills Avenue restaurant on March 30, 2020, ending a 15-year run at that location.
The property in front of a Dorothy Lane Market store has housed a restaurant for several decades. Frisch’s operated a restaurant there for many years before shutting it down and relocating it in 1993. A Perkins restaurant opened at the site for about five years before it closed in 2002, then its former manager went on to open his own place, RJ’s Metropolitan restaurant, at the site for about three years prior to Ruby Tuesday’s opening in 2005.