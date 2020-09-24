JUST IN: Geez Grill & Pub opens its relocated restaurant in Washington Twp.

The new restaurant is located at 6061 Far Hills Ave. in the Washington Square Shopping Center in Washington Twp. The space previously housed a Ruby Tuesday restaurant. Geez Grill & Pub shut down its former space at 5841 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp. on Sept. 25 to pave the way for the relocation.

The restaurant’s former location was tucked into a retail center with no street visibility, and it had outgrown its kitchen years ago, owner Nick Giallombardo told this news outlet earlier this year.