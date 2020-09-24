Geez Grill & Pub to shut down current restaurant Friday ahead of relocation

Geez Grill & Pub — gearing up for its first move since opening in 1994 — will shut down its existing restaurant at 5841 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp. after the close of business on Friday, Sept. 25.
The restaurant is in the process of relocating to the former Ruby Tuesday restaurant at 6061 Far Hills Ave. in the Washington Square Shopping Center in Washington Twp. No opening date has been set yet for the new location, owner Nick Giallombardo said Thursday.
The restaurant’s current location is tucked into a retail center with no street visibility, and Giallombardo has said Geez outgrew its kitchen years ago.
Geez currently employs 50, and Giallombardo has said he expects that number to rise to about 70 eventually. The new restaurant is still hiring, Giallombardo said.
Geez was founded by Steve “Poppa G” Giallombardo, who died in 2017 at the age of 89; his wife Maxine, the matriarch of the family that included nine children; and Nick, who is the second-youngest of those nine children. Multiple members of the family work at the restaurant.
Ruby Tuesday shut down the Far Hills Avenue restaurant on March 30, 2020, ending a 15-year run at that location.
The property in front of a Dorothy Lane Market store has housed a restaurant for several decades. Frisch’s operated a restaurant there for many years before shutting it down and relocating it in 1993. A Perkins restaurant opened at the site for about five years before it closed in 2002, then its former manager went on to open his own place, RJ’s Metropolitan restaurant, at the site for about three years prior to Ruby Tuesday’s opening in 2005.