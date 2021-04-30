Long-awaited Gem City Market sets grand opening: 3 things to know

One of the city’s most anticipated projects, the Gem City Market, announced it will open its doors to the public at noon on May 12.
Here are three things to know about the grand opening of the Gem City Market.
🍎The market, located at 324 Salem Ave., already has shelves and coolers stocked with nonperishable items, but supporters say they need a little more time to put the finishing touches on the store.
🍎About 19,000 residents live within a mile and a half of the Gem City Market, and the food co-op will greatly reduce their travel time to get groceries, market board members say.
🍎The market has about 8,000 square feet of retail space, a community space, a community kitchen and an area for a health clinic. The community and clinic spaces will host health screenings, after-school children’s programming, yoga sessions and other events, while the community kitchen will offer cooking classes and demonstrations and educational programming.