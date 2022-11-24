GET ACTIVE: Establishing healthy habits for the holidays

“It takes three to five weeks to gain a habit,” Young said. “The holidays are a great time to get started.”

Joining the Fitmas Challenge is easy. Simply visit www.phdmc.org/25-days-of-fitmas by November 28 to register for the free program. Then the fun begins.

Download the monthly fitness log, water tracker and weekly fruit and veggie intake tracker to help make and record your healthy choices. Print out the weekly 25 Days of Fitmas Challenge chart and get started on December 1 with 10,000 steps and you’re well on your way. Points are accumulated along the way by completing the daily challenges.

More than 200 people registered for the Fitmas Challenge last year and organizers hope to increase participation this year. People who complete the 25-day challenge will earn more than a foundation for healthy living as the top three point earners will win a gift card for up to $100 as well as a healthy living kit.

“Our hope is to provide tips and tricks to help people stay active and healthy,” Young said. “The challenges and points help hold people accountable.”

Miss a daily challenge? No worries. There are also weekly bonus opportunities including journaling, avoiding sugar or doing regular meal prep for a week.

The “25 Days of Fitmas Challenge” is open to all Montgomery County residents. And whether participants complete five or 25 challenges, it’s a win.

“The purpose is to put health at the forefront of people’s minds,” Young said. “Not just over the holidays but into the new year.”