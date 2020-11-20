Get active: Fun ways to burn off the bird this Thanksgiving

In its 42nd year, the Ohio River Road Runners Club’s fun-filled Turkey Trot is going virtual. While the streets of Miamisburg will be uncharacteristically empty for Thanksgiving morning — without the 8,500 runners who usually participate in the annual event — the trot will go on.

Simply register online or by mail. Packets and shirts can be picked up in person or mailed to participants. Then it’s time to run or walk either a 1-mile or 5-mile course of your choice any time from Wednesday until noon on Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend. While prizes won’t be awarded for best times, there will be a bunch of fun contests, from best costume to most unique course.

For more information or to register, visit www.miamisburgtrot.com/home.

The Tukey Day 5K in Beavercreek is offering both an in-person event, at Shoup Park, as well as a virtual option. The event, which benefits the Beavercreek Youth Wrestling program, will be adhering to strict health-related guidelines. For information or to register, visit www.itsyourrace.com and search for Turkey Day 5K.

Walking, running, bowling and yoga are just a few ways you can burn off a few Thanksgiving calories. CONTRIBUTED

Take a hike

Whether it’s a leisurely post-feast stroll around the neighborhood with the family or a hard-core hike, walking is good for the body and mind.

The Dayton Hikers have multiple opportunities to work off turkey day calories.

* Thanksgiving Day Moderate Hike — 5 miles at Grant Park: Thursday 8:30-10:30 a.m. Hike the yellow, brown, blue, red trails and lots of unmarked trails to stitch together a 5-mile hike with minimal overlap and plenty of beautiful scenery. Meet at the Nature Nook parking lot on McEwen Road. The route is mostly flat with a couple of short hills.

* Thanksgiving Day Brisk Hike — 4 miles at Sugarcreek MetroPark: Thursday, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Hike early and eat later after this hike at a pace of 3.0-3.25 mph. Dress for the weather, including sturdy boots for creek crossings and bring water. Hiking poles are helpful but not required. As per current recommendations, social distancing will be maintained between hikers.

Advance registration is required for all Dayton Hikers events, www.meetup.com/DaytonHikers/.

Hit the lanes

Turkey isn’t just for dinner as plenty of people would like to bowl a turkey as well.

The 16th Annual Russ Maiden Turkey Tap at Beaver-Vu Bowl is a great place to do just that. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. with the 9-pin no-tap tournament getting underway at 9 a.m. The scratch event is open to adult and youth bowlers. For information, call 937-426-6771.

Practice gratitude

Getting a jump start on gratitude, Day Yoga Studio is hosting a special Gratitude Practice on Thanksgiving Day at both its Brown Street and Beavercreek locations at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., respectively.

Participants will give thanks through mindfulness and community by exploring asana, breathing and meditation. Can’t make it to the studio — the 8 a.m. practice will be available via livestream. Normal drop-in rates apply and class passes are accepted. Donations of non-perishable food items are also being accepted for the Food Bank of Dayton.