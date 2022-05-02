Get your tickets to the Great American Beer Tasting at Day Air Ballpark

Tickets for the annual event, spotlighting big-name breweries as well as local breweries in the Dayton area, are on sale now. Each beer tasting ticket provides 20 four-ounce samples, raffle ticket for high end prizes, the 2022 shirt (if purchased before June 1), a souvenir pint glass with 4 oz. and 8 oz. pour lines, access to activities and games on the field, and more.

Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 the week of the event, starting Friday, Aug. 12. Designated driver tickets are available for $10 and provide a 2022 souvenir pint glass, five 4 oz. samples of non-alcoholic beverages at the event, and a voucher for a complimentary soda or water.