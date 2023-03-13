Ghostlight opens coffee bar, bagel shop in Centerville

Dot’s Market, a locally owned and independently operated grocery store, opened its newest location at 101 E. Alex Bell Road in late February.

According to the release, a breakfast and lunch sandwich menu will be added to the shop featuring beer-boiled bagels and handmade breads in the coming weeks.

“Dot’s is excited to partner with Ghostlight Coffee at our new Centerville location,” Moshos said. “Ghostlight offers friendly customer service and a top-quality menu to enjoy. They have earned multiple ‘Best of Dayton’ awards, and our customers deserve the best!”

Ghostlight Centerville will be open 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The coffee bar will be closed on Sunday and Monday as additional staff are hired and trained. If you have food or coffee experience and are interested in working at Ghostlight Centerville, email a resume to Anderson at hello@ghostlightcoffee.com.

Ghostlight Coffee was established in 2011 as a neighborhood coffeehouse in Dayton’s Historic South Park neighborhood. In ensuing years, the coffeehouse grew to include a baking operation, a second coffeehouse, a bagel booth at 2nd Street Market and the soon to open location at the Dayton Arcade, the release said.

For more information about Ghostlight Coffee, visit www.ghostlightcoffee.com or the shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages.